Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer

Maisy Ho Chiu-ha, Shun Tak Holdings’ executive director and the daughter of the late “King of Gambling” Stanley Ho Hung-sun, passed away at the age of around 60 on Sunday.

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According to the exclusive source from Sing Tao Daily -- the sister publication of The Standard -- Ho had battled breast cancer for many years. A recent recurrence led to her hospitalization in the Intensive Care Unit at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to the disease.

Her family—together with Pansy Catilina Ho Chiu-king, Josie Ho Chiu-yee, and Lawrence Ho Yau-lung—confirmed through Shun Tak Holdings that Maisy Ho passed away peacefully with family by her side.

They thanked the public for their condolences and asked for understanding and privacy during this difficult time. Shun Tak also expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

Dedicated to social service

Just five months before her death, Ho appeared in a video for the Hong Kong Federation of Liaoning Associations, where she served as founding president, calling on citizens to vote in the Legislative Council election.

In the same month, Ho, her sisters, and Shun Tak Holdings jointly donated HK$10 million to the support fund for Wang Fuk Court — just four days after the deadly fire on November 26, 2025.

The family also mourned the firefighters who died in the line of duty and extended condolences to their families.

“The right-hand daughter"

Ho was the third daughter of Stanley Ho and his second wife, Lucina Laam King Ying, who was once described as the daughter who could "help the most."

Graduated from Pepperdine University in the United States, Ho holds a bachelor's degree in telecommunications and psychology.

Apart from her role as executive director at Shun Tak Holdings — a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate with core businesses in property, transportation, hospitality, and investment — Ho was known for her commitment to public service.

She has served as a member and chairman of the Board of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, as well as a member of the Equal Opportunities Commission and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education.

Ho was also awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2016.