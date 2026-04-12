logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Late Stanley Ho’s daughter Maisy Ho dies after battle with breast cancer

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Maisy Ho Chiu-ha, Shun Tak Holdings’ executive director and the daughter of the late “King of Gambling” Stanley Ho Hung-sun, passed away at the age of around 60 on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to the exclusive source from Sing Tao Daily -- the sister publication of The Standard -- Ho had battled breast cancer for many years. A recent recurrence led to her hospitalization in the Intensive Care Unit at Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to the disease.

Her family—together with Pansy Catilina Ho Chiu-king, Josie Ho Chiu-yee, and Lawrence Ho Yau-lung—confirmed through Shun Tak Holdings that Maisy Ho passed away peacefully with family by her side.

They thanked the public for their condolences and asked for understanding and privacy during this difficult time. Shun Tak also expressed deep sorrow over her passing.

Dedicated to social service

Just five months before her death, Ho appeared in a video for the Hong Kong Federation of Liaoning Associations, where she served as founding president, calling on citizens to vote in the Legislative Council election. 

In the same month, Ho, her sisters, and Shun Tak Holdings jointly donated HK$10 million to the support fund for Wang Fuk Court — just four days after the deadly fire on November 26, 2025.

The family also mourned the firefighters who died in the line of duty and extended condolences to their families.

“The right-hand daughter"

Ho was the third daughter of Stanley Ho and his second wife, Lucina Laam King Ying, who was once described as the daughter who could "help the most."

Graduated from Pepperdine University in the United States, Ho holds a bachelor's degree in telecommunications and psychology.

Apart from her role as executive director at Shun Tak Holdings — a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate with core businesses in property, transportation, hospitality, and investment — Ho was known for her commitment to public service. 

She has served as a member and chairman of the Board of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, as well as a member of the Equal Opportunities Commission and the Committee on the Promotion of Civic Education.

Ho was also awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2016.

Stanley Ho Hung-sunMaisy Ho Chiu-ha

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cutting off the puff: Experts push for tighter controls on construction sites and e-smoking
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs youth delegation completes five-day cultural exchange tour of Tianjin
NEWS
2 hours ago
Medical intern suspended at Princess Margaret Hospital over alleged social media patient data breach
NEWS
3 hours ago
HK's education, business environment, and innovation attract global investors: John Lee 
NEWS
3 hours ago
Majority Wang Fuk Court households opt in for govt return schedule
NEWS
3 hours ago
Transport bureau urges airlines to minimize passenger disruption as fuel costs rise
NEWS
4 hours ago
Citybus driver dies after collapsing at wheel in Tung Chung
NEWS
5 hours ago
(AI generate image for illustration)
HK job seeker loses $4m in elaborate recruitment scam
NEWS
19 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court residents begin return amid safety warnings, logistical support
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
NEWS
22 hours ago
(File photo)
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
NEWS
23 hours ago
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
10-04-2026 05:41 HKT
Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran, October 13, 2024. Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
Iran's new supreme leader has severe and disfiguring wounds, sources say
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.