Expert explains whether you should stretch before exercise: "Listen to your body"

When it comes to pre-exercise preparation—stretching or warming up? Many people think of static stretching. There has always been debate about whether stretching should be done before exercise. Some experts advise against static stretching before activity, recommending dynamic warm-ups instead. But in reality, many warm-up movements already include elements of stretching or "lengthening muscles."

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The True Purpose of Stretch Therapy

My personal suggestion is not to get too caught up in definitions or theories. The key is to identify what your body needs and understand what makes it feel better and perform better. My teacher, Kit Laughlin, defines stretch therapy this way:

"Stretch therapy is a comprehensive system that includes stretching, fascial remodeling, strengthening, neurological re-patterning, and relaxation. Our goal is elegance and ease, making movement smoother and more beautiful by enhancing awareness."

In other words, stretch therapy is much more than just "stretching"—it's a holistic system for body conditioning.

Mobility Exercises: The Key to Waking Up the Body

In stretch therapy, we often use mobility exercises as a warm-up to prepare the body for subsequent activity. The main functions of these exercises include:

Promoting blood circulation, waking the body from a "cold" state

Increasing range of motion, allowing you to move comfortably within a larger range

Activating neural connections, helping the body remember how to move smoothly

Compared to when the body is still "cold," after doing mobility exercises, you'll noticeably feel your body temperature rise, become more flexible, and be better prepared for activity.

3 Compound Exercises to Wake Up the Body

Here are 3 compound mobility exercises—"compound" means a single movement that activates multiple joints and muscle groups simultaneously. Compared to single-joint movements, compound exercises are more efficient at waking up the whole body in a short time. These exercises are suitable for waking up the body after waking up in the morning or as a warm-up before any exercise.

Compound Exercise 1: Standing Spinal Roll-Down with Plank Walk-Out

This movement simultaneously mobilizes the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings, gently awakening the entire posterior chain and engaging the core and shoulders. It's an ideal first movement for a full-body warm-up.

Steps:

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Exhale, slowly lower your head, letting the spine roll down vertebra by vertebra, allowing your hands to reach toward the floor along your thighs and shins. Once your hands reach the floor, slowly walk them forward until your body is in a plank position. Hold the plank position, engaging your core and maintaining stability. Breathe naturally. Slowly walk your hands back toward your feet until they return in front of your feet. Starting from the tailbone, slowly roll the spine back up to a standing position, vertebra by vertebra. Repeat 3–5 times, feeling your spine become progressively smoother.

Compound Exercise 2: Spiderman Lunge with Thoracic Rotation

This movement opens the hips, stretches the inner thighs, and mobilizes thoracic rotation, helping the body prepare for movement in multiple planes.

Steps:

Start in a plank position with hands directly under shoulders and core gently engaged. Step your right foot forward to the outside of your right hand, forming a low lunge. Inhale, lengthen your spine, and extend your chest forward. Exhale, open your right arm upward, rotating your thoracic spine. Hold for 1–2 breaths, feeling the movement in your hip and thoracic spine. Return your right hand to the floor and step your right foot back to the plank position. Step your left foot forward to the outside of your left hand and repeat the movement. Perform 3–5 times on each side, feeling your body gradually open up.

Compound Exercise 3: Spinal Flexion and Extension with Arm Circles

This movement gently awakens the mobility of the entire spine and shoulders through spinal flexion and extension combined with arm circles.

Steps:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, arms resting naturally at your sides. Inhale, slowly circle your arms upward and forward in a large arc while opening your chest and gently extending your spine. Exhale, circle your arms downward and backward while gently rounding your upper back into spinal flexion. Keep the movement smooth and continuous, coordinating with your breath. Focus on moving the spine vertebra by vertebra rather than just using a single segment. Repeat 3–5 times, gradually awakening your entire spine and shoulders.

Body Awareness Practice: Listen to Your Body's Needs

"Does this suit me? Is it right for my exercise?" While I can't answer your specific situation directly, I encourage you to read my previous article. Through practicing body awareness, you'll gradually find your own answers.

Before and after doing these movements, pause and notice:

What changes in your body?

Which areas feel more mobile?

Do you feel more prepared to start exercising?

These sensations are your best guide! Next time before exercise, try these 3 mobility exercises and feel the difference. You'll naturally know if they suit you.



Author: Czon Wong, Stretch Therapy Instructor

Certified Senior Instructor, Stretch Therapy, Australia