Caloric showdown of 15 soups: Is clear beef stew more fattening than hot and sour soup?

Many people enjoy a bowl of hot soup with their meals, but seemingly light soups aren't necessarily healthy or low in calories. Be careful not to fall into a weight-gain trap! A nutritionist lists the calories of 15 common soups, revealing that clear stewed beef soup actually has more calories than hot and sour soup. She also shares 4 healthy soup-drinking tips and explains how adding 3 ingredients can help slow down blood sugar spikes.

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Nutritionist Ko Man-man posted on her Facebook page a calorie ranking of 15 common soups for your reference (based on approximately 1 serving):

15 Soups Calorie Showdown (Approximately 1 serving):

Sesame Oil Chicken Soup: 450 kcal. Known for its high oil content and nourishing ingredients, especially popular for winter replenishment, but the calorie count is staggering. It's best to enjoy in small amounts. Minced Pork Soup: 420 kcal. Primarily based on minced meat and a significant amount of oil. The calories mainly come from fat and meat. Four Herbs Soup (Si Shen Tang): 380 kcal. A medicinal soup often containing organ meats. Although nutritious, its calorie content should not be underestimated. Cream of Mushroom Soup with Puff Pastry: 375 kcal. Almost all the calories come from the puff pastry on top – a bomb of oil and flour. Ten Herbs Pork Rib Soup: 365 kcal. A common Chinese herbal tonic soup. Due to its rich broth and substantial meat content, the calories are relatively high. Daikon (Radish) Soup with Fried Pork Ribs: 335 kcal. The fatty pork ribs, along with the fact that the ingredients are deep-fried, significantly increase the calorie count. Spanish Mackerel Thick Soup: 315 kcal. Deep-fried Spanish mackerel pieces paired with a thickened broth. A favorite for many, but should be consumed in moderation. Fish Fillet Thick Soup: 235 kcal. A relatively lighter option as the fish is not deep-fried. However, still be mindful of the calories from the thickening agent (starch). Clear Stewed Beef Soup: 211 kcal. Ample meat without excessive oil in the broth. This is a relatively refreshing option among beef soups. Corn Soup: 190 kcal. Although called "cream of corn soup," without added puff pastry or large amounts of meat, the calorie count isn't actually too high. Meatball Soup: 185 kcal. Meatballs are processed foods that inherently contain a fair amount of fat and sodium. Rice Noodle Soup: 160 kcal. The rice noodles are the main source of calories, being a starchy staple, but fortunately the broth is relatively light. Hot and Sour Soup: 155 kcal. Made with a starch-thickened broth, oil, and egg drops, the calorie content is not low. It's advisable to drink less or dilute with water. Wonton Soup: 145 kcal. The wonton wrappers are a source of starch. As long as it's paired with a clear broth, the calories can be well-controlled. Oyster Soup: 127 kcal. Oysters are high in protein and low in fat, and with a light broth, this is an ideal choice.

4 Healthy Soup-Drinking Tips: Adding 3 Ingredients Can Slow Blood Sugar Rise

Ko points out that many people enjoy making homemade potato or pumpkin soup, believing them to be healthy and natural. However, potato and pumpkin are starchy foods with a naturally low glycemic index. Once pureed and cooked for a long time, they can easily become high glycemic index foods. To drink soup healthily, she suggests remembering the following 4 principles:

Add vegetables to increase dietary fiber: Incorporating ingredients like leafy greens, tofu, and seaweed into the soup helps slow down the rate of blood sugar rise and increases satiety.

Reduce high-sodium seasonings: Minimize the use of high-sodium seasonings like soy sauce, black vinegar, and preserved mustard greens. Opt for light, plain broth whenever possible.

Avoid processed foods: Eat fewer processed items like fish balls, meatballs, tofu skin, and braised snacks. Instead, choose ingredients like fish fillets, tofu, and vegetables.

Choose clear soups, avoid thickened soups: Thickened soups (with starch) can easily increase calorie intake and burden the body. It is recommended to choose clear soup types like oyster soup or beef soup.

She finally reminds that individuals with blood sugar issues should ideally consume ingredients in their whole form. When cooking soup, try to keep ingredients in chunks rather than pureeing them to prevent blood sugar from spiking too quickly.



