logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Viral video shows Trump checking documents during a state banquet with President Xi

WORLD
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A candid video captured during the state banquet for United States President Donald Trump in Beijing has sparked a wave of online discussion after showing the American leader flipping through a folder just as Chinese President Xi Jinping rose to deliver his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The footage, released by the White House and widely circulated on social media platforms, shows the two leaders taking their seats at a lavishly decorated table in the Great Hall of the People on Thursday.

Shortly after sitting down, President Xi was invited to the podium to give his official address. As the Chinese leader walked toward the stage, President Trump was seen reaching for a dark folder positioned between their seats, quickly glancing through two pages before snapping it shut.

The clip immediately went viral, with many internet users jokingly suggesting that the U.S. President was attempting to "sneak a peek" at President Xi’s personal notes or speech manuscript.

The formal and grand atmosphere of the hall provided a stark contrast to the informal moment, which was captured by a side-angle camera.

However, media analysis of the high-resolution footage suggests a more routine explanation for the interaction.

Observers noted that the emblem on the cover of the folder appeared to be the Seal of the President of the United States, indicating that the documents most likely belonged to Trump himself.

It is believed he was simply reviewing his own briefing materials or the text of his upcoming toast before the evening's proceedings continued.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Kissei Pharmaceutical is seen outside company's office in Tokyo on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
Japan pharmaceutical firm warns against rare diseases drug after deaths
WORLD
57 mins ago
Emergency services work at a site where a train collided with a bus, several cars and motorcycles on Asok-Din Daeng Road, causing several casualties, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
At least eight dead, 25 injured in train collision that sparks bus fire in Thailand
WORLD
1 hour ago
A pet owner walks with their dog wearing a football shirt at a runway show during a media preview of FurKids Fiesta, showcasing Adidas' first pet collection, in Singapore on May 16, 2026. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
World Cup fever gets tail-wagging twist as Singapore kits out pets
WORLD
2 hours ago
Kazakhstan to pioneer artificial rain technology in Central Asia water security push
WORLD
2 hours ago
Amy Van Duyn stands for a portrait outside the gas station where she works in Wiggens, Colorado, U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
Trump says Iran war is worth the economic pain. These rural voters agree
WORLD
2 hours ago
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF scores his team's fifth goal during the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami CF at TQL Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jeff Dean/Getty Images/AFP
Pretty in pink: Dallas World Cup venue chasing perfect pitch
WORLD
3 hours ago
South Korean director Bong Joon-ho attends a press conference to call for the protection of artists and an investigation into the death of actor Lee Sun-kyun who was found dead in apparent suicide amid a drug probe, in Seoul, South Korea, January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
'Parasite' director Bong says making animated film to 'surpass' Miyazaki
WORLD
3 hours ago
A pro-Israel counter protestor wears a yarmulke with an image of U.S. President Donald Trump as pro-Palestinian activists take part in a protest on Nakba Day on May 15, 2026 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian activists worldwide marked the 78th anniversary of the Nakba amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Adam Gray/Getty Images/AFP
Democrats accuse Trump of stock trade corruption
WORLD
4 hours ago
The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy is displayed during a press event organized by Global Citizen and FIFA to announce the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Soccer-FIFA officials to meet Iranian FA to discuss World Cup on Saturday, says source
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on May 15, 2026.
Judge declares mistrial in Weinstein sex assault case
WORLD
4 hours ago
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
14-05-2026 23:39 HKT
source: online
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spotted eating zhajiangmian on Beijing street
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-05-2026 20:04 HKT
Hong Kong: a familiar, trusted partner for Australian businesses
PEOPLE
11-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.