Viral video shows Trump checking documents during a state banquet with President Xi

A candid video captured during the state banquet for United States President Donald Trump in Beijing has sparked a wave of online discussion after showing the American leader flipping through a folder just as Chinese President Xi Jinping rose to deliver his remarks.

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The footage, released by the White House and widely circulated on social media platforms, shows the two leaders taking their seats at a lavishly decorated table in the Great Hall of the People on Thursday.

Shortly after sitting down, President Xi was invited to the podium to give his official address. As the Chinese leader walked toward the stage, President Trump was seen reaching for a dark folder positioned between their seats, quickly glancing through two pages before snapping it shut.

The clip immediately went viral, with many internet users jokingly suggesting that the U.S. President was attempting to "sneak a peek" at President Xi’s personal notes or speech manuscript.

The formal and grand atmosphere of the hall provided a stark contrast to the informal moment, which was captured by a side-angle camera.

However, media analysis of the high-resolution footage suggests a more routine explanation for the interaction.

Observers noted that the emblem on the cover of the folder appeared to be the Seal of the President of the United States, indicating that the documents most likely belonged to Trump himself.

It is believed he was simply reviewing his own briefing materials or the text of his upcoming toast before the evening's proceedings continued.