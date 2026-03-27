Root cause of nasal congestion - Not necessarily due to excess mucus

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by
Khan Heeba Lazmi
Many people experience nasal congestion specifically when lying down to sleep, even though they have no other ailments and breathe fine during the day. An online tip suggests that if one nostril is blocked, clamping a fist under the opposite armpit for about 20 seconds can clear the stuffy nose. Experts analyze that there is indeed a basis for this method, but what deserves more attention is: why are modern people particularly prone to nasal congestion at night?
Physician specializing in genetics and eugenics, Dr. Cheung Ka-ming, recently analyzed the principle and mechanism behind the "fist under armpit for 20 seconds to clear a stuffy nose" trick on his personal page. Cheung explains that when pressure stimulates the armpit, it affects the body's autonomic nerve balance, slightly increasing sympathetic nervous system activity. Once the sympathetic nerve is activated, blood vessels constrict. The nasal turbinates inside the nasal cavity, which were engorged with blood, therefore shrink. The airway widens, and breathing naturally becomes smoother.
"Many people think nasal congestion is due to too much mucus, but in reality, most cases are due to engorged nasal blood vessels." He points out that the nasal turbinates inside the nose are structured like sponges, rich in blood vessels, functioning to warm and humidify inhaled air. When the blood vessels become engorged, the turbinates swell like a sponge absorbing water, narrowing the airway and causing the sensation of stuffiness. There is a key to this technique: you must stimulate the opposite armpit.
However, Cheung emphasizes that this only provides temporary relief. The real issue that needs attention is the root cause of nighttime nasal congestion.
Many people don't know that the nose has its own rhythm, medically termed the "nasal cycle." The two nasal passages are not simultaneously wide open; instead, they operate in shifts like a relay race over a few hours, one side's blood vessels dilate slightly, allowing less airflow, while the other side is clearer. After a period, they swap. When the body's regulatory system is stable, this change is very subtle and almost imperceptible. When life rhythms are disrupted, this subtle change becomes amplified. This is why many people find their nose becomes stuffy after lying down at night.
Cheung cites recent research indicating that nighttime nasal congestion is closely related to lifestyle rhythms, with one important factor being dinner time. The human body has an internal biological clock:
Cheung offers an interesting perspective: the nose, sleep, blood sugar, and fluid regulation actually belong to the same physiological system. He states: "The body is like a city. Blood sugar is the traffic flow, water balance is the river system, and the nerves are the command center. When the rhythm is coordinated, everything runs smoothly. If life rhythms are gradually disrupted, the nose often becomes the first place to show change." He suggests the public can adopt the following practical measures:
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