3 Hong Kong and Supreme launch Double 11 deals

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s (0215) mobile telecom arms 3 Hong Kong and Supreme launched online and offline promotions in celebration of China's Double 11 shopping festival, offering deals for new customers and existing customers, with rewards including a round-trip flight to Taipei, an extra 11GB of mobile data for 11 months in Mainland China/Macau, and 24 cross-border bus tickets.

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The company released special offers on Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Redmi Note 17 5G for HK$1,111; and accessories for HK$111.

A limited-time online offer is also available, where users can purchase 100GB of data per month for only HK$111, plus 11GB of Mainland China/Macau data per month for the first 11 months.