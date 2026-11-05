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BUSINESS

3 Hong Kong and 3SUPREME launch Double 11 deals

BUSINESS
18 hours ago
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Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s (0215) mobile telecom arms 3 Hong Kong and 3SUPREME launched online and offline promotions in celebration of China's Double 11 shopping festival, offering deals for new customers and existing customers, with rewards including a round-trip flight to Taipei, an extra 11GB of mobile data for 11 months in Mainland China/Macau, and 24 cross-border bus tickets.

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The company released special offers on Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and Redmi Note 17 5G for HK$1,111; and accessories for HK$111. 

A limited-time online offer is also available, where users can purchase 100GB of data per month for only HK$111, plus 11GB of Mainland China/Macau data per month for the first 11 months. 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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