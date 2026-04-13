Hong Kong delegation ready for Asian Beach Games in Sanya

Hong Kong will send a team of 84 athletes to compete against the continent's best at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, following a flag presentation ceremony attended by Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui.

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The Hong Kong, China, delegation is set to compete in eight different sports in the upcoming sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games.

This year's event, held in the city of Sanya in Hainan province, is particularly noteworthy as it marks the return of the games after a ten-year hiatus and is once again hosted by China.

The competition is considered the largest and highest-level beach multi-sport event in Asia.

From April 22 to the 30, nearly 1,800 top athletes from 45 countries and regions will gather to compete for honors in 14 different sports.

Law highlighted the strategic importance of the event for the Hong Kong athletes.

With several of the sports at the Asian Beach Games also being permanent fixtures at the larger Asian Games, the competition provides a valuable opportunity for the athletes to gain practical experience and fine-tune their physical and mental preparations in a real-world competitive setting.

The sports chief expressed her belief that the event will feature a series of high-level and exciting competitions, serving as an excellent prelude to the Asian Games scheduled for September.

The athletes will be looking to use this opportunity to build momentum and achieve peak performance ahead of the continental showpiece.