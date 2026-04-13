Rory seeks more glory after Masters repeat

Winning back-to-back Masters titles has Rory McIlroy yearning for even more Major success.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A year after winning his first Masters completed a career Grand Slam and ended a 10-year Major win drought, the 36-year-old from Northern Ireland feels like there is more to come following his sixth Major triumph.

“I’m not putting a number on it but I certainly don’t want to stop here,” McIlroy said of his Major win total.

McIlroy matched Nick Faldo with six Major triumphs, one shy of the European record set by Britain’s Harry Vardon from 1896 to 1914. Let the debate begin over Europe’s all-time top golfer. “There’s obviously going to be that conversation, and that debate is going to be hard, but it’s a cool conversation to be a part of,” McIlroy said.

One reason McIlroy’s confidence is boosted is a different feel after this Masters win compared to last year, when victory and the Slam felt like long-sought accomplishments.

“I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination and I realized it wasn’t,” McIlroy said. “I just won my sixth Major and I feel like I’m in a really good spot with my game and my body.

“I feel like this win is just a part of the journey. I still have things I want to achieve, but I still want to enjoy it as well.

“I’ve waited so long to win the Masters, and all of a sudden I win two in a row.”

McIlroy joined Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Faldo as the only back-to-back winners in Masters history, firing a final round one-under-par 71 to finish on 12-under 276 and defeat top-ranked Scottie Scheffler by one stroke at Augusta National.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

