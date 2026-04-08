Crackdown on cyberbullying of Chinese diving star

Chinese swimming authorities have launched an investigation into cyberbullying of diving star Quan Hongchan and have reported the matter to police.

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Quan, who won her first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 at the age of 14 before winning two more at Paris 2024, has talked about toxic online commentary over her weight and the immense pressure she has felt to go on a diet even though she was already eating very little.

Now 19, Quan told Chinese magazine Renwu that she seriously considered retiring after the Paris Olympics before deciding she wanted to keep going.

China’s Swimming Management Center yesterday said that cyberbullying, malicious attacks and false information targeting Quan and other divers have appeared online.

The center added it strongly condemned malicious acts that harm athletes’ physical and mental health, would improve system for the “care and protection of athletes” and would do its best to maintain a healthy public opinion environment for sports.

Quan’s life has been placed under a microscope, the Global Times said in an editorial, criticizing an “unhealthy fan culture.”

REUTERS