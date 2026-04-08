Crackdown on cyberbullying of Chinese diving star

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Thai amateur ‘Fifa’ is excited about Masters kick-off
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Shaq sets up lucrative professional dunk league
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Premier League-record £262.4m loss for Chelsea
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Let’s shock the world, coach Arnold tells Iraqis
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Wembley win shows Japan potential to go deeper in the World Cup
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Mind games: How football superstars are fueling chess boom
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Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
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Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT