logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
SPORTS UPDATES

Badminton to trial synthetic feather shuttlecocks

SPORTS UPDATES
40 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The decision comes amid reports of the rising cost of shuttlecocks made from duck or goose feathers. AFP
The decision comes amid reports of the rising cost of shuttlecocks made from duck or goose feathers. AFP

The Badminton World Federation has approved the use of synthetic feather shuttlecocks at selected grade three and junior international tournaments, as part of its long-term strategy to assess their potential use at the elite level.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The decision comes amid reports of the rising cost of shuttlecocks made from duck or goose feathers, driven by shortages of raw materials and the sport’s growing global popularity.

BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund downplayed the severity of the situation last year, but acknowledged that manufacturers needed to address supply-chain challenges and speed up the development of synthetic alternatives.

The BWF said it would evaluate the quality and performance of synthetic shuttlecocks in higher-level competitive environments, with particular emphasis on ensuring that flight and playing characteristics meet existing competition standards.

The trial will include the collection of manufacturer performance data, alongside feedback from players, technical officials, and event organizers, the federation said.

REUTERS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Quan Hongchan seriously considered retiring after the Paris Olympics. XINHUA
Crackdown on cyberbullying of Chinese diving star
SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
Manuel Neuer, left, denies Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe during the match at the Bernabeu. AFP
Praise for evergreen Neuer after Bayern defeat Real at Bernabeu
SPORTS UPDATES
5 hours ago
David Raya, with Sporting’s Luis Suarez, made three vital saves to keep Arsenal in the game. REUTERS
Gunners back on track thanks to ‘world’s best ‘keeper’ Raya
SPORTS UPDATES
5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk, second right, and Federico Chiesa train with Liverpool on the eve of the clash with PSG. AFP
Parisians remain wary of wounded Liverpool
SPORTS UPDATES
23 hours ago
Fifa Laopakdee during his first official practice round at Augusta National. AFP
Thai amateur ‘Fifa’ is excited about Masters kick-off
SPORTS UPDATES
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Shaquille O’Neal helps Mac McClung during the slam dunk contest at an NBA All Star Game. REUTERS
Shaq sets up lucrative professional dunk league
SPORTS UPDATES
07-04-2026 16:43 HKT
Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa Conference League. REUTERS
Premier League-record £262.4m loss for Chelsea
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
Iraq players celebrate after beating Bolivia for the last of 48 World Cup spots. REUTERS
Let’s shock the world, coach Arnold tells Iraqis
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:25 HKT
Japan’s defender Ayumu Seko vies with England striker Jarrod Bowen at Wembley. AFP
Wembley win shows Japan potential to go deeper in the World Cup
SPORTS UPDATES
01-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Erling Haaland is so fascinated by the game he has invested in a new chess tour. AFP
Mind games: How football superstars are fueling chess boom
SPORTS UPDATES
31-03-2026 18:25 HKT
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in 'severe' condition, unable to govern, report says
WORLD
20 hours ago
Long queues at border checkpoints as Easter holiday travellers return to HK
NEWS
07-04-2026 02:45 HKT
(File Photo)
Netflix hikes Hong Kong subscription fees by up to 11.4pc
NEWS
07-04-2026 20:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.