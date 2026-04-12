HK call up young guns for Sevens challenge

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‘Handball’ angers Flick as Barca dealt big blow by Atletico
09-04-2026 20:52 HKT
Home advantage in playoffs for roaring Thunder
09-04-2026 20:47 HKT
Pressure eases as Rory targets Masters repeat
08-04-2026 20:47 HKT
Badminton to trial synthetic feather shuttlecocks
08-04-2026 19:59 HKT
Crackdown on cyberbullying of Chinese diving star
08-04-2026 19:05 HKT
Praise for evergreen Neuer after Bayern defeat Real at Bernabeu
08-04-2026 15:14 HKT
Gunners back on track thanks to ‘world’s best ‘keeper’ Raya
08-04-2026 15:12 HKT
Parisians remain wary of wounded Liverpool
07-04-2026 20:57 HKT
Thai amateur ‘Fifa’ is excited about Masters kick-off
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT