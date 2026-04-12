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HK call up young guns for Sevens challenge

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Members of the Hong Kong teams for the Melrose Claymores are unveiled at Sha Tin.
Members of the Hong Kong teams for the Melrose Claymores are unveiled at Sha Tin.

A fresh-faced squad featuring four players making their Hong Kong Sevens debuts will represent Hong Kong in the Melrose Claymores competition starting on Friday.

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With an eye on the Asian Games in Japan in September, men’s coach Jevon Groves has chosen a side that includes Julien Bourron, Mathew Rickard, Blake Elliott and Johnny Esono Mba Oyana for the tournament that runs alongside the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium this weekend.

“They create an injection of energy and want to prove themselves. We’ve also got a wealth of experience in our forwards, so balancing our youth with that experience and that calmness will be important in getting the performance we want in Hong Kong,” said Groves after both the men’s and women’s squads were announced in front of 1,200 spectators at the Parade Ring of the Hong Kong Jockey Club Sha Tin Racecourse yesterday.  

The Melrose Claymores are the latest silverware introduced to the Hong Kong Sevens in 2024.  This year’s tournament features China, Japan and hosts Hong Kong in the men’s competition, while the women’s bracket welcomes its first non-Asian competitor in Denmark, who join Thailand and Hong Kong. 

The men will be led by co-captains Seb Brien and James Christie. Mike Coverdale wins his 54th cap, joined by Liam Herbert, Bryn Phillips, Fong Kit-fung, Matteo Avitabile and Rory Stewart Cox.  

Mba Oyana’s sister Julia, 21, is included in the women’s squad.

Women’s head coach Andy Vilk also selected captain Chloe Chan, Nam Ka-man, Chong Ka-yan, Melody Li Nim-yan, Maggie Au Yeung Sin-yi, Stephanie Chan Chor-ki, Vivian Poon Hoi-yan, Shanna Forrest, Micayla Baltazar, Au King-to and Haruka Uematsu.

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