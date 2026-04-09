Home advantage in playoffs for roaring Thunder

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Pressure eases as Rory targets Masters repeat
08-04-2026 20:47 HKT
Badminton to trial synthetic feather shuttlecocks
08-04-2026 19:59 HKT
Crackdown on cyberbullying of Chinese diving star
08-04-2026 19:05 HKT
Praise for evergreen Neuer after Bayern defeat Real at Bernabeu
08-04-2026 15:14 HKT
Gunners back on track thanks to ‘world’s best ‘keeper’ Raya
08-04-2026 15:12 HKT
Parisians remain wary of wounded Liverpool
07-04-2026 20:57 HKT
Thai amateur ‘Fifa’ is excited about Masters kick-off
07-04-2026 18:01 HKT
Shaq sets up lucrative professional dunk league
07-04-2026 16:43 HKT
Premier League-record £262.4m loss for Chelsea
01-04-2026 22:32 HKT
Let’s shock the world, coach Arnold tells Iraqis
01-04-2026 20:25 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT