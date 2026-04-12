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SPORTS UPDATES

‘Special’ teen ready for bigger Liverpool role

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Rio Ngumoha, left, vies with Fulham defender Timothy Castagne during the match at Anfield. AFP
Rio Ngumoha, left, vies with Fulham defender Timothy Castagne during the match at Anfield. AFP

Arne Slot said Rio Ngumoha is ready to be thrown into any situation after scoring his first Anfield goal in a 2-0 win over Fulham, which eased the rising pressure on the Liverpool boss.

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The 17-year-old had already netted his first Premier League goal with a late winner away at Newcastle earlier this season.

Despite a difficult campaign, Slot has largely resisted the clamor to rely on Ngumoha as a game-changer. But he has started three of the Reds’ last eight games with Slot encouraged by his physical development and more end product.

That faith was rewarded as Ngumoha produced a sublime strike before Mohamed Salah added a second as Liverpool snapped a three-game losing streak.

“He has such a special quality which you don’t see a lot in football anymore, dominating the one v one situation,” said Slot on Ngumoha’s impact.

“I’ve said a few weeks ago that his playing time will increase because he got stronger and stronger, showed more and more when he came in [to games], but also in training sessions.”

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