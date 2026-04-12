‘Special’ teen ready for bigger Liverpool role

Arne Slot said Rio Ngumoha is ready to be thrown into any situation after scoring his first Anfield goal in a 2-0 win over Fulham, which eased the rising pressure on the Liverpool boss.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 17-year-old had already netted his first Premier League goal with a late winner away at Newcastle earlier this season.

Despite a difficult campaign, Slot has largely resisted the clamor to rely on Ngumoha as a game-changer. But he has started three of the Reds’ last eight games with Slot encouraged by his physical development and more end product.

That faith was rewarded as Ngumoha produced a sublime strike before Mohamed Salah added a second as Liverpool snapped a three-game losing streak.

“He has such a special quality which you don’t see a lot in football anymore, dominating the one v one situation,” said Slot on Ngumoha’s impact.

“I’ve said a few weeks ago that his playing time will increase because he got stronger and stronger, showed more and more when he came in [to games], but also in training sessions.”

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE