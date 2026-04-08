Pressure eases as Rory targets Masters repeat

Rory McIlroy seeks a historic repeat victory starting today at the 90th Masters, while world number one Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau lead a host of challengers in firm and fast conditions.

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Second-ranked McIlroy completed a career Grand Slam by capturing the green jacket at Augusta National last year, but only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have won the year’s first golf Major back-to-back, Woods the most recent in 2001-2002.

“Maybe not the largest field in golf but it’s the strongest,” McIlroy said. “I know that I can do it now, so that should make it a little easier for me to go out and play the golf I want to play.”

McIlroy suffered an injury scare last month when back pain prompted his withdrawal at Bay Hill. But he competed the following week and has rested since.

“I’ve taken the last three weeks to make sure I’m 100 percent coming in here, which I am,” McIlroy said.

“I feel comfortable on the golf course, feel comfortable with my game. It has been a good three weeks at home getting ready physically and mentally and just trying to prepare for everything this week is going to throw at me.”

Scheffler, last year’s British Open and PGA Championship winner, has failed in two Masters repeat bids.

“Defending can always be difficult,” Scheffler said. “That’s just extremely challenging, especially when you look at these Major championships.”

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters winner, has been off for three weeks as wife Meredith gave birth to son Remy on March 27. “Game feels like it’s in a good spot,” Scheffler said. “I feel rested and ready to go.”

DeChambeau, who edged McIlroy for the 2024 US Open title, was in the final Sunday group last year at the Masters when the Northern Ireland star made history. “It’s great if we can continue to have a rivalry,” DeChambeau said. “It helps create more buzz around the game of golf.”

DeChambeau, ranked 24th, won LIV Golf titles in Singapore and South Africa last month and likes the speed at Augusta.

“If it’s firm and fast, the greens are going to be even more difficult to hit than they already are,” DeChambeau said. “I feel really good. It’s just about going out and executing.”

Precision will be at a premium with no rain in the forecast to soften the course.

Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion who holds the 72-hole Masters record score of 20-under par 268, is already seeing strong bounces on the course.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE