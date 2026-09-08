logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

$20,000 baby bonus fails to ease pressure on new mothers, netizens say

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

A new mother has criticized Hong Kong's childcare and workplace policies after giving birth by Caesarean section, saying the HK$20,000 newborn baby bonus does little to address the challenges faced by parents.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The mother shared an almost 800-word post on social media, describing the pain of recovering from surgery while caring for her newborn and the pressure she faced at work during pregnancy and after giving birth.

She said her husband had used his five days of statutory paternity leave by the time the family left hospital.

Despite having a domestic helper and postpartum nanny, she said she was still left to handle much of the baby's overnight care.

Feeding and burping the baby could take about an hour, followed by holding the baby until it was safe to put the infant down, only for the baby to wake again shortly afterwards, she said.

She said not every family could afford a domestic helper or postpartum nanny, or rely on grandparents for support.

The mother also said she had worked overtime in the months before maternity leave to complete projects and prepare for handover.

She claimed she faced difficulties when applying for annual leave before giving birth and received work-related calls while on maternity leave.

She also said she later learned that a supervisor had questioned whether having a child would affect her work performance.

The post prompted other parents to share similar experiences, including being asked to arrange prenatal appointments outside working hours and being required to handle work while on leave.

Some mothers also described difficulties after returning to work, including being criticised for taking time to express breast milk.

One user said she had to work on a computer the day after returning home from hospital.

The HK$20,000 newborn baby bonus also drew criticism from parents, with some saying the payment could quickly be spent on childcare and other expenses.

A mother of twins said the money could be used up within the first month, while another parent pointed to the cost of private prenatal consultations and other household expenses.

Parents also questioned the accessibility of community childcare services, saying some had age restrictions and operated only during standard working hours, making them difficult for working couples to use.

Some said frequent illnesses among newborns could also quickly exhaust both parents' annual leave.

Other users called for longer paternity leave, more childcare services, postpartum rehabilitation and breastfeeding support, as well as stronger family-friendly workplace policies.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Woman blocks Tesla in Tsim Sha Tsui over alleged illegal parking
SOCIAL BUZZ
12 hours ago
Tsuen Wan schoolgirl puffing in uniform sparks online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-09-2026 14:52 HKT
logo
wy15032020@Threads
(Video) Jogger kicks elderly man's bicycle in Tsuen Wan cycle track dispute
SOCIAL BUZZ
04-09-2026 01:29 HKT
(File Photo)
Mainland visitor faces backlash over McDonald's seat dispute in Hong Kong
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-09-2026 19:35 HKT
source: Google Map
AEON staffer calls customer ‘sis’, prompting complaint
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-09-2026 12:54 HKT
Audi driver opens taxi door to force way in during lane-change dispute in Wan Chai
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-09-2026 02:26 HKT
Unregistered ‘anti-cancer’ vaccine allegedly sold for $120,000 for three shots
SOCIAL BUZZ
01-09-2026 14:48 HKT
logo
(Video) Couple sparks outrage for trying to ride a cow at Ma On Shan hiking spot
SOCIAL BUZZ
31-08-2026 04:13 HKT
‘Romantic companionship’ emerges in mainland LARP games
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-08-2026 12:35 HKT
logo
(Exclusive) Beyond ‘Jayden’s Mommy’, Matthew is chasing a life in dance
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-08-2026 11:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
17 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.