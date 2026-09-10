Apple fans defend iPhone Duo as Android users accuse them of double standards

Apple fans have rallied behind the company’s first foldable flagship, the iPhone Duo, after one fan defended Apple’s approach to innovation and took a swipe at Android devices.

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A social media user recently posted that “Android fans laugh at Apple every year,” arguing that Apple products offer a polished interface, ecosystem and overall design that meet users’ needs.

The user contrasted Apple’s approach with Android’s, suggesting Android brands sometimes focus on introducing new features simply to show off.

The post also argued that Apple does not pursue innovation for its own sake, but instead integrates new technologies into its products in ways that fit its ecosystem and benefit users.

The post sparked a heated debate between Apple and Android fans.

One Android user accused Apple fans of applying a double standard, arguing that Android brands had pioneered foldable phones and other innovations for years.

“Apple innovates and Android is accused of copying. Now Android has been innovating for years, while Apple’s approach is described as ‘integration’ rather than innovation?” the user wrote.

An Apple fan hit back, saying they had little interest in Android phones because they were “easy to get viruses, lag and break” and had poor resale value.

Other users urged both sides not to take the rivalry too seriously, saying consumers should simply choose whichever platform suits them.

“Everyone has their own reasons for buying or not buying,” one user said, while another suggested: “Just use both.”

Some also said both platforms had their strengths and there was no need to mock the other side.