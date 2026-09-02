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NEWS

(Video) CCTV captures boy hit by MPV while crossing Tsuen Wan road

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A seven-year-old boy was struck by a white MPV while crossing Sai Lau Kok Road in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday evening, but escaped without injury, police said.

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The incident occurred around 6.20pm near the Tsuen Wan MTR station. Dashcam footage showed the boy stepping onto the road from behind parked vehicles, which may have obstructed his view. He was hit by the left rear of the MPV and knocked to the ground, but quickly got up and ran back to his family.

Police confirmed the boy was not injured and declined hospital treatment. The case was classified as a traffic accident with no injuries.

The footage sparked online debate, with some netizens blaming parked vehicles on double yellow lines for blocking visibility, while others criticised the boy for crossing the road carelessly.

traffic accident Tsuen Wan child pedestrian

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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