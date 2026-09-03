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SOCIAL BUZZ

Mainland visitor faces backlash over McDonald's seat dispute in Hong Kong

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Finding a seat in a bustling fast-food restaurant during peak dining hours in Hong Kong is often a challenging task. 

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A recent encounter involving a tourist from mainland China at a local McDonald's outlet inside an MTR station has sparked heated discussion online after a polite inquiry about a bag-reserved seat was met with sharp hostility. 

The visitor shared the experience on social media platform Xiaohongshu, expressing shock and frustration over the incident.

Polite seat inquiry met with condescending reaction

According to the tourist, the fast-food branch was packed with diners, leaving virtually no empty tables available.

While searching the crowded dining area, the visitor spotted an apparently available spot along a row of seats. The table was completely clear of food trays, with only a small handbag placed on one of the chairs next to a local diner who was engrossed in her mobile phone. 

Unsure if the seat was genuinely occupied or if the bag had been set there casually, the tourist approached to ask politely whether the seat was taken.

Instead of a simple confirmation, the interaction quickly turned sour. The tourist recalled that the woman reacted with disbelief, smirking mockingly before replying in accented Mandarin that the seat was obviously taken because a bag was sitting on it. 

The dismissive response left the visitor stunned and bewildered, as they had merely expected a straightforward answer. 

Choosing to de-escalate the situation, the tourist apologized briefly before walking away, later venting online that people should not tolerate such rude behavior.

Seat hogging debate prompts mixed public reactions

The post quickly drew widespread attention, prompting a flurry of responses from online commenters who sympathized with the visitor. 

Many users argued that an apology was unwarranted, suggesting that rude attitudes should be met with equal firmness or ignored. 

Others shared similar experiences of dealing with unprovoked hostility in crowded eateries, noting that while walking away prevents direct confrontation, it often leaves a lingering sense of unpleasantness. 

At the same time, several frequent patrons familiar with local dining culture pointed out that table sharing is standard practice across fast-food chains in Hong Kong.

They noted that empty chairs are typically available for sharing when unoccupied, suggesting that the tourist simply had the misfortune of encountering an uncooperative individual.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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