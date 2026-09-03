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SOCIAL BUZZ

AEON staffer calls customer ‘sis’, prompting complaint

SOCIAL BUZZ
22 mins ago
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source: Google Map
source: Google Map

An AEON customer has complained after a staff member in her 50s called her “sis,” saying the term made her feel uncomfortable and was disrespectful.

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The complaint was posted on an AEON customer feedback board at its Kowloon Bay store, according to a photo shared in a social media group.

The customer praised staff at the retailer’s Lam Tin branch for being friendly before criticizing the way customers were addressed.

“I don’t recommend calling people ‘sis’,” she wrote, saying the staff member looked to be in her 50s and could be old enough to be her mother. Being called “sis” instead left her “shocked” and made her feel it was disrespectful.

The store manager responded with a handwritten note, apologizing for the customer’s dissatisfaction with the staff member’s attitude and choice of address.

The manager said staff had been reminded to use terms such as “Miss” or “Ms” that carried less of an age implication.

The manager also acknowledged that calling customers “sis” had become a long-standing habit among staff and said it might take time to change.

The response drew attention online, with many users praising the manager’s handwriting and polite handling of the complaint.

Some commenters said the manager had addressed the customer’s concerns while also standing up for staff, while others criticized the customer for being overly sensitive.

The complaint also sparked discussion over how service workers should address customers, with suggestions including “Miss” and “pretty girl.”

Some users said the incident showed how difficult it could be for retail workers to avoid offending customers, even over seemingly harmless forms of address.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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