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SOCIAL BUZZ

Ceiling plaster collapses at Park Island covered walkway, no injuries reported

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Photo: FB
Photo: FB

A section of ceiling plaster collapsed at a covered walkway near Block 10 of Phase 1 at Park Island in Ma Wan on Tuesday, scattering debris across the ground and exposing pipes, with no injuries reported.

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Photos circulating online show a large section of the walkway ceiling had fallen, leaving broken concrete and rubble on the floor. The walkway was temporarily affected.

Residents expressed concern, with some noting the area is heavily used and others worrying about ageing infrastructure in the estate, given the high humidity on the island.

Police said no report had been received regarding the incident, and the cause of the plaster collapse is unknown.

Ma Wan Park Island ceiling collapse plaster safety concern infrastructure ageing

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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