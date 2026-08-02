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SOCIAL BUZZ

Domestic helper switches to wealthier family, leaves employer fuming over ‘changed attitude’ before quitting

SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A domestic helper who secured a better-paying job with a wealthier family has sparked an online debate after her current employer complained that her attitude changed before her departure.

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The employer said on social media that the helper would soon leave her public housing home to work for an expatriate couple in a more affluent neighborhood, with a pay rise and her own private room.

But with the helper not leaving until September, the employer claimed the remaining weeks had become difficult, accusing her of ignoring the employer’s mother, talking back to her father and brushing off instructions.

Some employers shared similar experiences, saying helpers may lose motivation after securing a new job, but they had to tolerate the situation while waiting for replacements to be trained.

While some urged the employer to “fire her immediately” and pay termination compensation, others said the situation reflected a harsh reality of work life — employees who have already secured a better opportunity may no longer feel the need to maintain appearances.

Netizens also reminded the employer that the helper was simply seeking a better opportunity, suggesting she focus on finding a replacement rather than dwelling on the final months.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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