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SOCIAL BUZZ

Former DSE candidate who scored 8 marks secures PolyU offer, inspiring others

SOCIAL BUZZ
16 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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(file photo)
(file photo)

A social media post by a student who scored only 8 marks in Hong Kong’s 2023 Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) examination has gone viral after he revealed that he had gained admission to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU).

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The results of the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) will be released on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Ahead of the announcement, the user shared a screenshot of a conditional offer from PolyU’s Department of Land Surveying and Geospatial Science, detailing his academic journey from a foundation diploma at the Institute of Vocational Education (IVE), to a higher diploma, and eventually a senior-year admission to PolyU.

“As a 2023 DSE candidate who scored 8 marks, I’m really proud of myself for getting into university,” he wrote.

“DSE doesn’t prove anything. As long as you work hard, you can become a university student too.”

He wrote that he maintained a cumulative grade point average above 3.2 during his studies at IVE, with total tuition fees amounting to about HK$60,000.

The post quickly became a trending topic, with users offering congratulations and many sharing their own experiences.

One respondent said he scored 11 marks in the DSE but went on to earn a law degree and is now pursuing a postgraduate certificate in law.

Another user, who said he scored 7 marks in his best five subjects, claimed he also entered PolyU’s Surveying program through the same route. “Maybe we’ll see each other at PolyU,” he joked.

However, some users warned of the potential financial and employment risks.

“You might regret not starting work earlier when you find yourself unemployed after graduation,” one user wrote. Another commented: “You’ll graduate with significant debt.”

The original poster responded that he already works part-time at a surveying firm, adding: “So I’m not worried about finding a job after I graduate.”

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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