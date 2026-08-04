(Video) Drifting van narrowly misses cleaner in Wong Tai Sin

A dashcam video circulating online shows a light goods vehicle making a drifting U-turn across double white lines and a yellow box junction outside the entrance to Temple Mall North's car park in Wong Tai Sin, nearly hitting a street cleaner crossing the road in the rain.

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The video, whose recording date and time were not disclosed, shows the van approaching the car park entrance before suddenly fishtailing into a U-turn on the rain-slicked road.

The cleaner, who was holding an umbrella in one hand and pulling a rubbish bin with the other, had just stepped off the curb when she abruptly stopped and froze as the van swept past before driving away.

Many online commenters questioned whether the maneuver was deliberate rather than accidental. One said the van's brake lights never came on, suggesting the driver had deliberately used the handbrake to initiate the drift.

Others pointed out that the driver had crossed double white lines to make the U-turn, while some alleged the motorist was a repeat offender known for drifting in the area. Some also said the cleaner appeared terrified by the close call.