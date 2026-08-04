logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Drifting van narrowly misses cleaner in Wong Tai Sin

SOCIAL BUZZ
14 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A dashcam video circulating online shows a light goods vehicle making a drifting U-turn across double white lines and a yellow box junction outside the entrance to Temple Mall North's car park in Wong Tai Sin, nearly hitting a street cleaner crossing the road in the rain.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The video, whose recording date and time were not disclosed, shows the van approaching the car park entrance before suddenly fishtailing into a U-turn on the rain-slicked road.

The cleaner, who was holding an umbrella in one hand and pulling a rubbish bin with the other, had just stepped off the curb when she abruptly stopped and froze as the van swept past before driving away.

Many online commenters questioned whether the maneuver was deliberate rather than accidental. One said the van's brake lights never came on, suggesting the driver had deliberately used the handbrake to initiate the drift.

Others pointed out that the driver had crossed double white lines to make the U-turn, while some alleged the motorist was a repeat offender known for drifting in the area. Some also said the cleaner appeared terrified by the close call.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Former DSE candidate who scored 8 marks secures PolyU offer, inspiring others
SOCIAL BUZZ
18 hours ago
source: online
Frugality fails to build wealth? Saver avoids dining out for 7 years to save $1.15m, but inflation bites
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
(file photo)
Domestic helper switches to wealthier family, leaves employer fuming over ‘changed attitude’ before quitting
SOCIAL BUZZ
02-08-2026 18:20 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
31-07-2026 05:59 HKT
Cosplayers sell ‘foot juice’ for 50 yuan at Guangzhou anime carnival
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-07-2026 19:54 HKT
HK boy breaks Turkish ice cream routine, sparking debate over culture and manners
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-07-2026 17:52 HKT
‘Wang’s Conjecture’ sparks newspaper frenzy after mathematician’s Fields Medal win
SOCIAL BUZZ
30-07-2026 12:44 HKT
source: Xinhua
The mathematician who wore Cartier: Wang Hong's Fields moment
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-07-2026 19:25 HKT
Hong Kong airport praised for real-time baggage tracking
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-07-2026 17:39 HKT
Robe-clad man tackled after charging at South Asian man on MTR platform
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-07-2026 16:37 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
23 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.