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SOCIAL BUZZ

Cosplayers sell ‘foot juice’ for 50 yuan at Guangzhou anime carnival

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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Several Chinese cosplayers have sparked controversy after selling “foot juice” at the Firefly Anime Game Carnival in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, by soaking their bare feet in lemon-infused water and selling the liquid to attendees.

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According to mainland media reports, the cosplayers sat on chairs with their feet submerged in large containers filled with water and lemon slices. Other attendees then used disposable cups to scoop up the liquid, which was sold for 50 yuan (HK$57.51) per cup.

Videos circulating on social media showed crowds gathering around the stall, with some attendees queuing to buy the drink and taking photos of the unusual activity. Some clips appeared to show people drinking water dripping from the cosplayers’ feet, while others were seen holding and licking their feet.

After the activity attracted widespread attention, organizers intervened and asked the cosplayers involved to leave the venue. In a statement, they said such activities were prohibited due to concerns over public order and the event’s reputation.

The incident triggered heated discussions online, with many users criticizing the stunt as inappropriate and questioning whether it crossed social boundaries.

In recent months, other controversial incidents at anime conventions in Guangdong have also drawn public attention. These included a case in which a cosplayer called police after people gathered around and touched her feet during a photo session. Another convention in Zhongshan faced criticism in June after a photography studio arranged for two underage girls to wear revealing outfits and perform suggestively in an attempt to attract online attention.

Anime conventions have grown increasingly popular in China in recent years, but some events have faced scrutiny over provocative performances and attention-seeking stunts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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