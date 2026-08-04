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SOCIAL BUZZ

Mother’s photo of daughter nearly included naked stranger in pool changing room

SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
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source: AI-generated
source: AI-generated

A Hong Kong woman has called for a strict ban on photography in public swimming pool changing rooms after she narrowly avoided being captured naked when a nearby mother took a photo of her daughter with a mobile phone.

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The woman posted on social media last Tuesday (Jul 28), urging the public not to take photos in public pools and emphasizing that even key opinion leaders should not have special privileges.

She recounted that the incident happened in the changing room after she went to the bathroom and undressed to change into her swimsuit. She said she noticed a mother beside her using her phone to take photos of her daughter and realized that she was within the camera’s frame while she was naked.

The woman expressed outrage over the incident in her post and said she was concerned that her privacy had been violated.

This post sparked discussion online, with commenters mostly condemning the mother’s actions.

One wrote: “Photography is banned in changing rooms at all times, even on the poolside bleachers, it’s not allowed within pool premises.”

“Rest rooms have the highest expectation of privacy,” another commenter wrote. “Thinking it’s fine to photograph just because no one is watching is already a problem.”

Some netizens suggested the woman should have called the police immediately and notified pool staff to have the photographer blacklisted from public pools.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department responded to inquiries from Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, stating that public swimming pools are regulated under the Public Swimming Pools Regulations.

Section 4(c) states that no person, within a swimming pool or the precincts thereof, shall do any act which is likely to endanger, obstruct, inconvenience or annoy any person. Offenders are liable upon conviction to a maximum fine of HK$2,000 and 14 days’ imprisonment.

The department noted that public swimming pools and their surrounding activity areas are relatively confined spaces. To protect personal privacy, the use of any photographic equipment is prohibited in locker rooms and toilets. Notices prohibiting photography are posted throughout pool areas.

Pool staff, the department added, will issue verbal warnings to anyone found photographing within the pool premises. If warnings are ignored, staff may take further action, including ordering the individual to leave the pool area.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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