logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Kwai Chung Plaza's 'book-selling girls' in shorts spark online debate

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

An online post shared Monday (Aug 3) on a local forum accused some female staff, colloquially known as “book-selling girls,” of dressing inappropriately at the bustling Kwai Chung Plaza, a popular hub for second-hand textbook trading during the summer break.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The poster claimed the staff, described as young women wearing miniskirts, hot pants, crop tops, and backless shirts, were “practically naked” and argued the clothing “insults the textbook-selling industry,” suggesting it could have a negative influence on student buyers.

The post quickly sparked debate online. Some users drew comparisons between the girls and nightlife districts, quipping that the vendors were “more intense than nightclubs.”

One commenter alleged they were grabbed by a female staff member, stating, “I was hugged and couldn’t leave for half an hour,” adding that they experienced physical contact with the female staff.

However, some netizens pushed back against the poster’s criticism. Defenders questioned the logic of the original poster, asking, “If they don’t dress that way when they’re young, should they wait until they’re in their seventies or eighties?”

Some criticized the complainants for holding “Qing Dynasty” conservative views, arguing that tank tops and shorts are normal summer attire.

Beyond the clothing disputes, complaints surged on other social media platforms regarding aggressive marketing.

Some users described the "selling army” as intimidating, likening them to “street gangsters.” One user wrote about the experience of being pursued from a shop all the way to the mall’s entrance, while others stated they felt harassed by sellers pointing at them aggressively.

The criticism extended to business practices. Several buyers claimed they were overcharged, alleging a seller offered a 45 percent discount but ultimately applied a 40 percent discount at checkout.

Despite the backlash, some netizens took a sardonic view, suggesting the annual event has become a unique local tradition.

One user jokingly proposed that the mall’s textbook-selling culture be classified as “intangible cultural heritage,” noting that attractive young people are recruited every year to sell books.

“How do they manage to hire so many good-looking MK-style boys and girls to sell books every year?” the user wrote.

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong's retail sales up by 4.6 percent in June, misses expectations
FINANCE
47 mins ago
AI² ROBOTICS
AI² Robotics prepares for Hong Kong IPO as valuation tops 20 bln yuan post-funding
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips below 26,000 points on Tuesday, HSBC down 1 percent
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Alibaba, Baidu-backed 3D modeling startup Vast plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Shein seeks US$30-US$40 billion valuation for August Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls below 26,000 points in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
(file photo)
Former DSE candidate who scored 8 marks secures PolyU offer, inspiring others
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
FINANCE
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT
source: online
Frugality fails to build wealth? Saver avoids dining out for 7 years to save $1.15m, but inflation bites
SOCIAL BUZZ
03-08-2026 17:32 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
Observatory says Tropical Cyclone Dolphin weakens gradually, forecast of hot weather
NEWS
19 hours ago
HK-named Typhoon Dolphin surges to new strength, neighboring system likely in its grasp
NEWS
02-08-2026 15:14 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.