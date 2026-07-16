logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Too many nurses? Hongkongers question whether nursing is still worth studying

SOCIAL BUZZ
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A social media post asking, "What jobs are not saturated now?" has sparked debate in Hong Kong over whether traditionally stable professions such as nursing, social work and teaching still offer secure career prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Some netizens said the "golden era" of these professions may have passed. In an online discussion about university choices, a user who claimed to work in the nursing profession warned that the sector was becoming increasingly competitive, saying another 1,000 to 2,000 nursing students were expected to enter the job market in the coming years.

The user also cited government budget pressures, shrinking resources in the NGO sector, cuts to part-time nursing positions by the Hospital Authority and the recruitment of non-locally trained nurses as factors affecting employment, claiming that recent nursing graduates had faced one of the toughest job markets in years.

However, some nurses disagreed, saying full-time positions remained readily available and that only part-time opportunities had become harder to find.

Responding to concerns over the recruitment of non-locally trained nurses, the Health Bureau said in April that there were 394 registered or enrolled nurses trained outside Hong Kong as of December 31, 2025, accounting for less than 1 percent of the city's more than 75,000 nurses.

The bureau added that the public healthcare system still had a large number of nursing vacancies, indicating that locally trained nurses faced no difficulty finding employment.

As the debate continued, some netizens suggested alternative career options for young people seeking stable employment. One pointed to positions in the disciplined services, saying they offered starting salaries of around HK$43,000 to HK$52,000 and remained open to graduates from different academic backgrounds.

Others listed occupations that have long faced labour shortages, including elderly care workers, teaching assistants at special schools, repair technicians and construction workers, noting that such roles often involve shift work, physically demanding duties or contract-based employment.

The discussion was also filled with Hong Kong-style humour, with many users joking that the only things "not saturated" were their wallets, bank accounts and savings. Others said the debate reflected growing anxiety among young people over a changing job market, arguing that developing practical skills and remaining competitive mattered more than pursuing traditionally prestigious professions.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Taiwan influencer praises Cathay Pacific for efficient rebooking after missed connection
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 mins ago
‘All we can do is record’: Urban explorer documents Hong Kong’s abandoned village schools
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
Kwun Tong mall Scramble Hill renamed The ANGLE, sparking debate over ‘de-Japanization’
SOCIAL BUZZ
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Sick leave silence by Gen Z worker sparks debate over office boundaries
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
source: online
‘He gave me the key to the world’: English tutor recalls father’s e-dictionary gift
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-07-2026 19:07 HKT
source: online
Fall of a prodigy: Chinese writer Jiang Fangzhou stripped of master's degree over academic misconduct
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-07-2026 14:58 HKT
Foot massage services targeting fetish customers raise legal concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-07-2026 20:21 HKT
(file photo)
Where are they now: the real lives of Hong Kong's former exam stars
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-07-2026 19:04 HKT
Source:online
HK guest claims hotel refused refund after finding suspected faeces on bedsheet in Shenzhen
SOCIAL BUZZ
14-07-2026 18:06 HKT
source: online
Store employee's chokehold, demand for ID from suspected thief spark backlash
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-07-2026 19:23 HKT
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
15-07-2026 18:29 HKT
Two DGS top scorers set sights on Oxford computer science and local medicine
NEWS
15-07-2026 14:02 HKT
HKU medical school admits 29 SNDAS students, contacts 30 IB top scorers
NEWS
15-07-2026 08:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.