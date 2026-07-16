Too many nurses? Hongkongers question whether nursing is still worth studying

A social media post asking, "What jobs are not saturated now?" has sparked debate in Hong Kong over whether traditionally stable professions such as nursing, social work and teaching still offer secure career prospects.

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Some netizens said the "golden era" of these professions may have passed. In an online discussion about university choices, a user who claimed to work in the nursing profession warned that the sector was becoming increasingly competitive, saying another 1,000 to 2,000 nursing students were expected to enter the job market in the coming years.

The user also cited government budget pressures, shrinking resources in the NGO sector, cuts to part-time nursing positions by the Hospital Authority and the recruitment of non-locally trained nurses as factors affecting employment, claiming that recent nursing graduates had faced one of the toughest job markets in years.

However, some nurses disagreed, saying full-time positions remained readily available and that only part-time opportunities had become harder to find.

Responding to concerns over the recruitment of non-locally trained nurses, the Health Bureau said in April that there were 394 registered or enrolled nurses trained outside Hong Kong as of December 31, 2025, accounting for less than 1 percent of the city's more than 75,000 nurses.

The bureau added that the public healthcare system still had a large number of nursing vacancies, indicating that locally trained nurses faced no difficulty finding employment.

As the debate continued, some netizens suggested alternative career options for young people seeking stable employment. One pointed to positions in the disciplined services, saying they offered starting salaries of around HK$43,000 to HK$52,000 and remained open to graduates from different academic backgrounds.

Others listed occupations that have long faced labour shortages, including elderly care workers, teaching assistants at special schools, repair technicians and construction workers, noting that such roles often involve shift work, physically demanding duties or contract-based employment.

The discussion was also filled with Hong Kong-style humour, with many users joking that the only things "not saturated" were their wallets, bank accounts and savings. Others said the debate reflected growing anxiety among young people over a changing job market, arguing that developing practical skills and remaining competitive mattered more than pursuing traditionally prestigious professions.