Kwun Tong mall Scramble Hill renamed The ANGLE, sparking debate over ‘de-Japanization’

Sun Hung Kai Properties’ new Kwun Tong shopping mall Scramble Hill has been renamed “The ANGLE” after operating for nearly three months, following the recent renaming of Japanese homeware retailer Japan Home Centre as “JHC Zhen Hao Cheng.” The change has sparked online discussion over whether it was another move towards “de-Japanization.”

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Located on How Ming Street, the mall began phased soft opening in May. Its original name, Scramble Hill, was inspired by Tokyo’s Shibuya landmarks, including Shibuya Scramble Square and the famous Scramble Crossing, with the developer hoping to bring the area’s energetic atmosphere to East Kowloon.

The name reflected the concept of “Scramble,” representing crowds, movement and interaction, and the mall was positioned as a destination targeting young families and younger generations.

However, the mall’s official website, social media accounts and major signage have now been updated with the new red “The ANGLE” branding, with the previous name removed.

The ANGLE’s official social media account explained the new name on Thursday (Jul 16), saying it represents three concepts: a multi-themed space for dining, shopping and entertainment, a new perspective on Kwun Tong’s revitalisation, and its location as a key meeting point in the district.

The mall will feature themed zones including “Anime ANGLE,” “Food ANGLE,” “Pet ANGLE” and “Your ANGLE,” covering areas such as anime products, dining, pet-friendly experiences and personal relaxation.

The renaming quickly became a topic of discussion online, with some users questioning whether the change reflected an attempt to remove Japanese elements from the mall’s branding. Others welcomed the new name, saying it was better than “Scramble Hill,” while some questioned why only the English name had been announced.

The 10-storey mall at The Millennity in Kwun Tong covers about 500,000 square feet and is expected to house around 180 shops. Since its soft opening in May, restaurants and retailers including Japanese beef bowl chain Matsuya and Yata Supermarket have gradually opened at the mall.