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SOCIAL BUZZ

‘All we can do is record’: Urban explorer documents Hong Kong’s abandoned village schools

SOCIAL BUZZ
22 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

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Zoe Leung was climbing a hillside covered with wet leaves to reach her first abandoned village school. That day, she discovered a world she never knew existed and a mission that would take her across Hong Kong for years.

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Leung, who runs an urban exploration page on social media, has visited more than 30 abandoned village schools since the COVID-19 pandemic. She began as a novice drawn to online exploration groups.

While others saw only decay, Leung saw the stories behind the ruins. She photographed crumbling classrooms, dug through historical records, and interviewed former students.

This month, she published her first book, a travelogue and visual archive documenting 13 rural schools, including Yau Kong School and Pok Wai Public School, many of which have since been demolished.

Many village schools in Hong Kong were not merely educational venues but public spaces built collectively by entire villages. The rise and fall of a school often reflects population shifts, rural development and even clan histories, Leung said.

Yet village schools in Hong Kong are disappearing as the city continues to redevelop, taking with them not only buildings but also the collective memories of generations. Leung sees her book as a record of places whose local histories are rarely taught in schools.

“All we can do is record, to let people know that they once flourished,” she said.

Urban development has erased many Hong Kong villages over the years. Some schools Leung visited have already been demolished, while many others remain abandoned.

Leung said she does not know whether she will write another book, but if given the chance, she hopes to continue documenting village stories.

“I hope my experience shows people that they can learn more about their hometowns, whether through books or by exploring on their own,” she said.

Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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