Where are they now: the real lives of Hong Kong's former exam stars

The Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) results come out Wednesday (Jul 15). For thousands of teenagers, it's a morning of trembling hands and held breath.

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A viral social media post asking, "How are all the people who were really good at studying back then doing now?" has sparked a mass conversation about whether straight A's guarantee a straight path to success, or if life has other plans.

The “winners” who change fate through knowledge

Many former elite students shared their story and commented that they did get the “VIP pass” via good academic results. One shared the experience of being in the top 10 students, received 3As in 1999 A-Levels, and successfully enrolled in the University of Hong Kong as a law student, now runs a law firm that employs more than 20 people

Another netizen shared the story of a high school schoolmate, who became a neurosurgeon. “It has been so long that I can’t remember that school mate,” the netizen wrote. “One time I was listening to the radio and the patient's family called to express their gratitude to the doctor for saving their loved one's life.”

Unexpected turn: happiness is more important than success?

Does being good at studying necessarily mean becoming a high official or tycoon? From the netizens' sharing, the answer is definitely “not necessarily.” Many top students chose completely different scenery at life's crossroads, pursuing spiritual fulfillment.

A former elite student wrote: “Top five in primary school every year, first in arts stream in Band 1 secondary school, then went to the UK for prep school, university, and master's. After my master program, I entered the industry I wanted (arts)... now pursuing a PhD in California, studying and teaching to earn money. In my free time I run, climb, chase celebrities, live with my cat and have a great time.”

Some top students chose to pursue dreams abroad, while others slowed down for family. One top student, who got a double degree with first class honours from HKU and a perfect GPA at Waseda, shared that they felt inferior in their 20s because their salary was lower than classmates with worse grades. But from age 30, the person's mindset changed.

“Two years ago, Dad suddenly got terminal cancer. Because my job isn't stressful, I could take care of him every day and handle his end of life matters,” they said.

A Chinese University’s first-class honors graduate shared that they chose to work as part-time bus drivers because they do not want to be “trapped”. “It doesn't matter where your starting line is or how fast you run in between. What matters is finding the finish line that suits you,” they said.

Harsh reality: grades cannot shield against life’s storms

A high score does not mean immunity from challenge. A University of Waterloo master's graduate spent years jobless, and came back to Hong Kong with nothing. Others regretted their majors.

A 7A scorer with first class honours and a master's became a full time mother of three. Then a massive fire gutted her family's housing estate. "Since that day," she said, "there's been a hole in my heart. I still have my mind, but I can't control the world. The helplessness is crushing."

A netizen shared that a boy who ranked first every single year, the one everyone expected to be the top scorer, never showed up on results day as he had died of cancer.

In the end, the post did more than answer a question. It reminded people that grades open doors, but they don't keep them open.

One user dropped a link to a Cantonese pop song, “You Are Your Own Legend” and left a final note: “Whether you aced the exams or not, whether you're a corporate employee or a boss. If you're still here, still surviving, you're already a winner in your own life.”