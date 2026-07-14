logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Where are they now: the real lives of Hong Kong's former exam stars

SOCIAL BUZZ
44 mins ago

by

Angela Shen

logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

The Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) results come out Wednesday (Jul 15). For thousands of teenagers, it's a morning of trembling hands and held breath.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A viral social media post asking, "How are all the people who were really good at studying back then doing now?" has sparked a mass conversation about whether straight A's guarantee a straight path to success, or if life has other plans.

The “winners” who change fate through knowledge

Many former elite students shared their story and commented that they did get the “VIP pass” via good academic results. One shared the experience of being in the top 10 students, received 3As in 1999 A-Levels, and successfully enrolled in the University of Hong Kong as a law student, now runs a law firm that employs more than 20 people

Another netizen shared the story of a high school schoolmate, who became a neurosurgeon. “It has been so long that I can’t remember that school mate,” the netizen wrote. “One time I was listening to the radio and the patient's family called to express their gratitude to the doctor for saving their loved one's life.”

Unexpected turn: happiness is more important than success?

Does being good at studying necessarily mean becoming a high official or tycoon? From the netizens' sharing, the answer is definitely “not necessarily.” Many top students chose completely different scenery at life's crossroads, pursuing spiritual fulfillment.

A former elite student wrote: “Top five in primary school every year, first in arts stream in Band 1 secondary school, then went to the UK for prep school, university, and master's. After my master program, I entered the industry I wanted (arts)... now pursuing a PhD in California, studying and teaching to earn money. In my free time I run, climb, chase celebrities, live with my cat and have a great time.”

Some top students chose to pursue dreams abroad, while others slowed down for family. One top student, who got a double degree with first class honours from HKU and a perfect GPA at Waseda, shared that they felt inferior in their 20s because their salary was lower than classmates with worse grades. But from age 30, the person's mindset changed.

“Two years ago, Dad suddenly got terminal cancer. Because my job isn't stressful, I could take care of him every day and handle his end of life matters,” they said.

A Chinese University’s first-class honors graduate shared that they chose to work as part-time bus drivers because they do not want to be “trapped”. “It doesn't matter where your starting line is or how fast you run in between. What matters is finding the finish line that suits you,” they said.

Harsh reality: grades cannot shield against life’s storms

A high score does not mean immunity from challenge. A University of Waterloo master's graduate spent years jobless, and came back to Hong Kong with nothing. Others regretted their majors.

A 7A scorer with first class honours and a master's became a full time mother of three. Then a massive fire gutted her family's housing estate. "Since that day," she said, "there's been a hole in my heart. I still have my mind, but I can't control the world. The helplessness is crushing."

A netizen shared that a boy who ranked first every single year, the one everyone expected to be the top scorer, never showed up on results day as he had died of cancer.

In the end, the post did more than answer a question. It reminded people that grades open doors, but they don't keep them open.

One user dropped a link to a Cantonese pop song, “You Are Your Own Legend” and left a final note: “Whether you aced the exams or not, whether you're a corporate employee or a boss. If you're still here, still surviving, you're already a winner in your own life.”

DSEHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
The future holds endless possibilities, John Lee tells DSE candidates
NEWS
1 hour ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rebounds in the afternoon on Tuesday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
(file photo)
Woman jailed 10 years for luring and robbing online acquaintances
NEWS
4 hours ago
John Lee. ISD
HK can serve as a platform connecting markets, capital, standards: John Lee
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index dips at noon on Tuesday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Reuters
Shein executive chairman to pass the baton as IPO nears completion, sources say
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Shein eyes up to US$3 billion Hong Kong IPO as soon as August, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
21 hours ago
source: online
Store employee's chokehold, demand for ID from suspected thief spark backlash
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-07-2026 19:23 HKT
Shein logo and their web shop are seen in this illustration taken, May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Shein to kick off HK IPO as early as Q3, targeting over US$40 bln valuation: WSJ
FINANCE
13-07-2026 16:03 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.