Taiwan influencer praises Cathay Pacific for efficient rebooking after missed connection

Taiwan influencer Joeman praised Cathay Pacific's ground staff for quickly rebooking him after he missed a connecting flight in Hong Kong due to a delayed arrival from London, in a video shared on his social media channels on July 11.

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"Hong Kong is Cathay's home base," he said, noting that the airline had already printed his new boarding pass before he left the plane.

Still on board at 8.28am, three minutes after the scheduled departure of his 8.25am connecting flight, Joeman was met by a ground agent, who informed him that he had been rebooked onto the next available flight.

Within minutes, staff rebooked him on a 9.55am flight to Taipei and arranged for his luggage to be transferred. He cleared security in about 10 minutes, reached the gate by 9.20am and even had time to grab a coffee using a delay voucher.

Joeman contrasted the experience with his earlier journey in Europe, praising Cathay Pacific's efficiency and saying the transfer process in Hong Kong was smooth and well coordinated.

Many viewers echoed his experience, with some describing Cathay Pacific's ground services as "stable and efficient" and others sharing similar experiences with the airline's transfer assistance.

Cathay Pacific said its support team monitors connecting flights across the oneworld alliance network and meets affected passengers when disruptions occur. The airline said the service is available at major hubs including Hong Kong, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo Narita.