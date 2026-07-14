logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Foot massage services targeting fetish customers raise legal concerns

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A new type of “massage parlor” offering foot-related services has emerged in Hong Kong, with some operators promoting female therapists in short skirts and targeting customers with foot fetishes, raising concerns over whether they are exploiting legal loopholes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard, some establishments advertise services such as “foot facial massage”, with online promotions featuring therapists posing with their legs raised and descriptions including terms such as “SM queen” and “student girl”. Customers can pay extra for therapists to wear socks or stockings during sessions, while some operators also promote services involving “feeding” and “foot washing”.

Some female therapists were also found to be selling used socks, bras and underwear online, with one customer claiming he booked a service at an industrial building in Sham Shui Po where the premises were divided by curtains into massage areas.

A customer who visited one of the establishments said that the therapist wore a short skirt and sat on a high stool while he lay on a mat on the floor, creating what he described as a voyeuristic experience. Another customer claimed a therapist performed a barefoot face massage, saying her feet were sweating during the session.

Another operator has also entered the market, promoting foot-based facial massages in Lai Chi Kok, Mong Kok and Tuen Mun, while offering add-on services such as “feeding” and “face washing”.

A customer who visited the operator claimed a therapist took him to a private industrial unit for a one-on-one session, where she poured liquid onto his face before using her hands and feet to rub it as part of a “washing” service.

The first operator later rebranded itself as a platform connecting independent therapists with customers, saying it had no fixed location and did not provide sexual services. It added that inappropriate behavior was prohibited, although its website continued to promote services including “pillow lap ear cleaning” and “reverse foot massage”.

Lawyer Yeung Wan-fung said massage businesses providing full-body massages involving areas from the shoulders down to above the knees require licenses under the Massage Establishments Ordinance. He said suggestive descriptions used by some operators raised concerns over whether additional services were being offered.

Kowloon West lawmaker Scott Leung Man-kwong said the services and sale of intimate items could create community nuisance, urging authorities to review regulations and strengthen oversight of online promotions involving sexual innuendo or fetish-related wording.

+1

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
Where are they now: the real lives of Hong Kong's former exam stars
SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
Source:online
HK guest claims hotel refused refund after finding suspected faeces on bedsheet in Shenzhen
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
source: online
Store employee's chokehold, demand for ID from suspected thief spark backlash
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-07-2026 19:23 HKT
(File photo)
From helping hand to handcuffs: Netizens warn travelers against carrying strangers’ items
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-07-2026 19:09 HKT
source: online
Chinese tourists save 20 after bus driver loses consciousness on South Korean highway
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-07-2026 17:26 HKT
(Online photo)
Action without actors: Mainland 'face-buying' trend leaves actors out of the frame
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-07-2026 18:49 HKT
(Online photo)
Argentina’s comeback win over Egypt marred by VAR dispute and racism probe
SOCIAL BUZZ
09-07-2026 18:06 HKT
'I can't stop buying': Film extra fills public housing corridor with parcels
SOCIAL BUZZ
09-07-2026 15:59 HKT
File photo
HK student says she belongs nowhere after four years in the UK
SOCIAL BUZZ
06-07-2026 14:44 HKT
HK mother complains helper secretly rewarded 4-year-old with chocolate after bath time
SOCIAL BUZZ
05-07-2026 15:45 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.