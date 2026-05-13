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NEWS

HK Express joins fuel surcharge reduction starting Sat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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HK Express announced on Tuesday that it will reduce passenger fuel surcharges starting Saturday (May 16).

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The move follows previous reduction announcements by Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines, owing to shifts in international oil prices.

Under the newly adjusted pricing, departing flights from Hong Kong to other countries or regions will see a 12 percent decrease from HK$389 to HK$339, while mainland routes will remain unchanged at HK$165.

As for returning flights, HK Express stated that fuel surcharges from Japan, South Korea and mainland China will stay the same, while those from Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia will be reduced.

Residents will also see Hong Kong Airlines lowering fuel surcharges on multiple routes starting next Monday (May 18).

According to the airline's earlier statement, the fuel surcharge will drop by HK$100 to HK$190 for departing flights to mainland.

For flights heading to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, other East and Southeast Asian countries, and the Northern Mariana Islands, passengers will see a reduction in fuel surcharge by HK$50 to HK$339.

Regarding return flights, Hong Kong Airlines will cut surcharges for mainland routes to 150 yuan, while Taiwan-originating fees drop to US$43.30 (approximately HK$339).

However, flights from Japan and South Korea will see charges unchanged at 14,000 yen and 10,640 won, respectively.

HK Expressfuel surchargeHong Kong Airlines

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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