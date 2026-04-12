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NEWS

Travelers at risk of insurance gap as most policies exclude flight cuts, industry warns

NEWS
6 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

While Cathay Pacific and its subsidiary HK Express are cutting short-haul flights due to soaring fuel costs, travelers are being warned that most travel insurance policies may not cover the changes.

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The warning came after the airline announced Saturday that 2 percent of its scheduled passenger flights between May 16 and June 30 will be canceled, while its budget arm HK Express will cut about 6 percent of its flights starting May 11.

Among the affected travelers was Koey, who revealed that her return flight from Osaka via HK Express in mid-June was canceled and rescheduled three hours later.

"I paid HK$100 extra for seat selection but they said nothing," she said. "The airline should have at least added a note about which add-on services may be affected. If I hadn't remembered, I wouldn't have known until check-in."

Meanwhile, some travel agencies believed the impact was relatively limited, with one reporting that 80 to 100 Japan and South Korea tours in May have yet to receive cancellation notices, adding that the airlines' cutbacks are relatively small.

Yuen Chun-ning, executive director of travel agency WWPKG, expected a limited effect on tour groups, as they can reschedule another flight on the same day or on dates around the original departure.

Still, he warned that independent travelers would face greater risks, considering they may have booked hotels, attraction tickets, and transport passes, which may not be changed for free if a flight is canceled.

Most travel policies do not cover changes due to flight reduction

Amid the changes in flight schedules, the chairman of the International Insurance Consulting Association, Paul Law Siu-hung, cautioned travelers that most standard travel insurance policies would not provide compensation.

"It's not due to weather, aircraft issues, or other operational problems — but simply a commercial decision by the airline, which will not be covered," Law explained.

He advised the public to avoid paying up front before a trip, especially for hotels, which offer some protection.

Law also urged travelers to read their insurance policies carefully and check whether additional coverage options are available to increase protection during their trips.

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