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SOCIAL BUZZ

Midnight quest for lost cardholder turns tourist’s goosebumps to gratitude for city’s kind hearts

SOCIAL BUZZ
36 mins ago
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With the Labour Day Golden Week drawing to a close, a mainland tourist's midnight quest to recover her lost cardholder won praise for Hong Kong's efficiency and the kind hearts behind it. 

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The tourist, who posted on Xiaohongshu yesterday, said she found her cardholder -- which contained her travel permit, ID, bank cards, and cash -- had gone missing late Sunday night (May 3), just hours before her flight back to Beijing.

"I immediately got goosebumps," she wrote. Turning to the AI assistant for advice desperately, she gambled on a last hope, a hunch of where her cardholder could be—Sha Tin Racecourse. 

Describing herself as clutching at straws, she dialed the Hong Kong Jockey Club's hotline at 1am.

To her surprise, she was transferred to the security emergency line and comforted by a staff member identified as “Captain Lee”, who spoke a slightly awkward “Hong Kong-accented Mandarin.”

After confirming her name, Lee informed her that the cardholder had been handed in after verifying with the Sha Tin Racecourse and assured her the item would be sent to a police station for her to pick up. 

Less than three hours after the call, Lee rang back around 3.44am, noting the cardholder had been delivered to Sha Tin Police Station and offered her a report reference number so she could collect it the next morning. 

"He just laughed it off, saying 'no problem at all' when I thanked him," the poster wrote. 

Everything remained untouched

The poster went to Sha Tin Police Station the next morning. “Every single item — down to each banknote — had been individually sealed in forensic-grade evidence bags, each with its own code. Nothing was missing,” she noted.

After verifying her identity, she walked out with her recovered cardholder and praised Hong Kong's efficiency — the hotline answered in seconds, the seamless lost-item system, and overnight kindness. 

Still, what struck her most, she said, “Not a single person blamed me — not once.” She concluded her post by offering special thanks to the staff at the HKJC, and in particular, Captain Lee, the Sha Tin police officers, and whoever found her wallet and handed it in without touching a single bill.

“Thank you, Hong Kong,” she wrote. “So efficient.”

Golden WeekXiaohongshu

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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