Taiwanese eatery in Hong Kong ditches table-sharing in favor of dining experience

A Taiwanese restaurant in Hong Kong has sparked debate after its owner decided to end the long-standing practice of table-sharing, saying there is no need to be “overly aggressive” in doing business.

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In space-constrained Hong Kong, table-sharing — commonly known as “daap toi” — has long been a familiar feature of everyday dining, especially during peak hours, helping restaurants maximize limited seating and reduce waiting times.

However, the owner of a Taiwanese noodle restaurant said he would discontinue the practice in order to create a more comfortable and relaxed dining environment.

In a social media post, he explained that frequent trips to Taiwan in recent months had limited the oversight of his Hong Kong restaurant. Upon returning, he found that the staff at the Mong Kok outlet had been routinely pairing customers at shared tables to improve turnover.

From his perspective, dining should not be driven solely by efficiency, but also by experience, adding that there was “no need to be so aggressive in doing business.”

The decision has drawn mixed reactions online. Some welcomed the move, viewing it as a shift towards greater respect for personal space and a more relaxed dining culture often associated with Taiwan.

Others, however, argued that table-sharing remains a practical necessity in Hong Kong’s high-rent, high-density environment, where efficiency is essential for survival. Some even said they would prefer sharing a table if it meant being seated more quickly during busy periods.

The discussion has highlighted a broader contrast between dining cultures in Hong Kong and Taiwan, one shaped by efficiency and density, the other by comfort and leisure. Some commenters suggested a middle ground, proposing that restaurants could offer both shared and non-shared seating areas to balance operational efficiency with customer choice.