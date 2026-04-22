logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Taiwanese eatery in Hong Kong ditches table-sharing in favor of dining experience

SOCIAL BUZZ
12 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Taiwanese restaurant in Hong Kong has sparked debate after its owner decided to end the long-standing practice of table-sharing, saying there is no need to be “overly aggressive” in doing business.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In space-constrained Hong Kong, table-sharing — commonly known as “daap toi” — has long been a familiar feature of everyday dining, especially during peak hours, helping restaurants maximize limited seating and reduce waiting times.

However, the owner of a Taiwanese noodle restaurant said he would discontinue the practice in order to create a more comfortable and relaxed dining environment.

In a social media post, he explained that frequent trips to Taiwan in recent months had limited the oversight of his Hong Kong restaurant. Upon returning, he found that the staff at the Mong Kok outlet had been routinely pairing customers at shared tables to improve turnover.

From his perspective, dining should not be driven solely by efficiency, but also by experience, adding that there was “no need to be so aggressive in doing business.”

The decision has drawn mixed reactions online. Some welcomed the move, viewing it as a shift towards greater respect for personal space and a more relaxed dining culture often associated with Taiwan.

Others, however, argued that table-sharing remains a practical necessity in Hong Kong’s high-rent, high-density environment, where efficiency is essential for survival. Some even said they would prefer sharing a table if it meant being seated more quickly during busy periods.

The discussion has highlighted a broader contrast between dining cultures in Hong Kong and Taiwan, one shaped by efficiency and density, the other by comfort and leisure. Some commenters suggested a middle ground, proposing that restaurants could offer both shared and non-shared seating areas to balance operational efficiency with customer choice.

eaterydining culture

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
HK family accused in Shenzhen lost phone incident sparks online row over ‘who they are’
SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
Photo: faulhorn.roundshot.com
Couple's alpine tryst broadcast live by weather camera on Swiss mountain
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Photo sparks ‘plainclothes inspector’ claims at Fanling Station
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-04-2026 17:54 HKT
Luxury dream or scam? $1,680 ‘super fake’ handbag leaves buyer disappointed
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-04-2026 13:01 HKT
Ground crew member seen lying in front of aircraft engine sparks online safety concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
21-04-2026 03:43 HKT
Chai Wan man criticized online for washing car with public toilet water
SOCIAL BUZZ
20-04-2026 18:09 HKT
source: Threads
Shocking moment at Lo Wu Station platform: man urinates onto tracks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-04-2026 13:55 HKT
logo
edwardwarchocki Instagram page
Humanoid robot Edward Warchocki becomes unexpected wild boar deterrent in Warsaw
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-04-2026 18:38 HKT
Literally printing money: Job opening at Hong Kong mint sparks online frenzy
SOCIAL BUZZ
16-04-2026 17:15 HKT
Inside Kai Tak’s $5,400 ‘seaview’ units: a converted isolation facility offering low-cost rental housing
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-04-2026 13:07 HKT
Louis Koo calls awards outcome ‘a small matter’ after Back to the Past shut out at the Hong Kong Film Awards
ENTERTAINMENT
20-04-2026 20:13 HKT
Father to surrender daughter to police after her $20m livestream spending spree bankrupts family business
CHINA
23 hours ago
Sources: @Ng Jia Lam via facebook
Family 'didn't expect checks on Sunday' caught fare-dodging on Tuen Mun light rail
NEWS
20-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.