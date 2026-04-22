HK family accused in Shenzhen lost phone incident sparks online row over ‘who they are’

A mainland woman accused a Hong Kong family of three of taking a lost iPhone from a shop in Shenzhen and returning to Hong Kong the same night, triggering heated debate on social media over cross-border blame and identity.

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The incident allegedly happened last Saturday, April 18, at a collectibles store in Dongmen, where a visitor left behind an iPhone 12 mini. CCTV footage shared online reportedly showed a man noticing the phone first, followed by a woman picking it up before handing it to him, after which they left the scene.

The complainant said the phone later appeared to have been taken across the border, with its last recorded signal showing disconnection in Hong Kong’s northern district via the East Rail Line around 10pm. The device has since been switched off, making it untraceable.

She said police had been notified but recovery chances were slim, adding that the phone contained important photos and data with no backup, and she appealed online for help in locating it.

The post sparked a wave of comments, with some users disputing the identification of those involved and warning against generalizing based on region, while others argued the CCTV footage pointed to wrongdoing.

In a follow-up response, the woman said police had confirmed the individuals were from Hong Kong and stressed she was not targeting any region, adding that “every place has good and bad people.”