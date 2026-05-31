logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Suspected bag-slashing theft attempt reported in Tsing Yi

SOCIAL BUZZ
42 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Residents in Tsing Yi have raised concerns after a suspected bag-slashing attempt targeting an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident reportedly occurred at around 7.30am near a shop beside a Fairwood outlet in Hong Wo House, Cheung Hong Estate. The victim was said to be browsing goods when she was allegedly targeted by a man believed to be in his 20s.

According to a social media post shared by a local resident, the suspect was carrying a utility knife with the blade extended and used it to slash open the woman’s black handbag.

Photographs circulated online showed a large cut along the side of the bag. No injuries were reported and nothing was believed to have been stolen.

The resident suggested the suspect may be a repeat offender and said elderly residents could have been among his usual targets, though this has not been confirmed by police.

The post drew widespread attention online, with users describing the incident as brazen given the time and location. Some expressed relief that the victim was unharmed, while others urged elderly residents to carry their bags in front of them for safety.

Others said the case reminded them of bag-slashing thefts previously reported in mainland cities, expressing surprise at similar incidents being reported in Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(AI generated)
$130,000 rent and 500 cups a day: The reality behind Hong Kong’s bubble tea boom
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
source: online
Did she say yes? ‘Marry Me’ drone show in Tsim Sha Tsui goes viral
SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
screenshot from Dot Dot News video
Tuen Mun school principal resigns over foul-mouthed tirade in Singapore, apologises in tears
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-05-2026 06:15 HKT
2 men brawl at Admiralty MTR station platform, bystanders intervene
SOCIAL BUZZ
29-05-2026 05:02 HKT
Employer criticized over air-con dispute during 33.7 degrees Hong Kong heat
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-05-2026 17:20 HKT
Incheon Airport baby care rooms misused for instant noodles sparking backlash
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-05-2026 14:14 HKT
$9,000 suitcase vanishes at airport before being returned ripped open
SOCIAL BUZZ
28-05-2026 12:51 HKT
Google Maps Street View reunites Hong Kong man with late grandfather and pet dog
SOCIAL BUZZ
27-05-2026 17:59 HKT
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Former Japanese adult star’s controversial social media manager search sparks frenzy
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-05-2026 15:53 HKT
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
23 hours ago
Barricaded flat fire leaves three critical as police uncover drug paraphernalia in Mid-Levels
NEWS
30-05-2026 15:38 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.