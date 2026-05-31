Suspected bag-slashing theft attempt reported in Tsing Yi

Residents in Tsing Yi have raised concerns after a suspected bag-slashing attempt targeting an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

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The incident reportedly occurred at around 7.30am near a shop beside a Fairwood outlet in Hong Wo House, Cheung Hong Estate. The victim was said to be browsing goods when she was allegedly targeted by a man believed to be in his 20s.

According to a social media post shared by a local resident, the suspect was carrying a utility knife with the blade extended and used it to slash open the woman’s black handbag.

Photographs circulated online showed a large cut along the side of the bag. No injuries were reported and nothing was believed to have been stolen.

The resident suggested the suspect may be a repeat offender and said elderly residents could have been among his usual targets, though this has not been confirmed by police.

The post drew widespread attention online, with users describing the incident as brazen given the time and location. Some expressed relief that the victim was unharmed, while others urged elderly residents to carry their bags in front of them for safety.

Others said the case reminded them of bag-slashing thefts previously reported in mainland cities, expressing surprise at similar incidents being reported in Hong Kong.