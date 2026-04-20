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SOCIAL BUZZ

Chai Wan man criticized online for washing car with public toilet water

SOCIAL BUZZ
14 mins ago
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A man in Chai Wan has drawn online criticism after he was allegedly seen using water from a public toilet to wash his car, raising concerns over the misuse of public resources and hygiene.

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Photos circulating on social media showed a man in shorts allegedly connecting a long hose to a tap inside an accessible public toilet and diverting water outside to wash a private car parked nearby. The water appeared to be fed into a plastic container containing soapy water, while the surrounding ground was left flooded.

The images, reportedly taken near the junction of Chong Fu Road and Sheung On Street in Chai Wan, sparked backlash after they were shared in a local Facebook group. Some online commenters accused the man of “stealing water,” while others criticized the act as inconsiderate, saying it may have affected public access to the toilet and handwashing facilities.

Some commenters also pointed to possible legal implications, citing Hong Kong laws related to unauthorized use of water and environmental pollution, though no official enforcement action has been reported.

Others mocked the man for allegedly trying to save money on car washing, noting that self-service car wash facilities are widely available at relatively low cost.

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