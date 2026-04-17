Shocking moment at Lo Wu Station platform: man urinates onto tracks

A man was seen urinating onto the tracks at Lo Wu Station on Hong Kong’s East Rail Line, in an incident captured on video that was posted online on Friday (Apr 17).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The footage shows a man standing near the gap between a train and the platform while the train doors and platform screen doors were open. He is seen urinating onto the tracks from the platform edge.

As the doors began to close, the man stepped back just in time and narrowly avoided being caught by the platform screen doors.

The incident took place at a busy platform where passengers were waiting on the opposite side.

The video sparked widespread criticism online, with many condemning the man’s behavior as inappropriate and unhygienic. Some questioned why he did not use the station restroom facilities.

Others expressed concern about safety risks near the platform edge. There were also comments focusing on the man’s apparent lack of awareness.

Authorities have not issued any official statement.