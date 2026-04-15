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SOCIAL BUZZ

Inside Kai Tak’s $5,400 ‘seaview’ units: a converted isolation facility offering low-cost rental housing

SOCIAL BUZZ
35 mins ago
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Viral rental listings offering “seaview suites” in Kai Tak for as little as HK$5,400 a month have attracted strong online interest, especially among young tenants and mainland arrivals. Marketed as budget-friendly homes near the waterfront and upscale neighborhood, the listings appear highly attractive.

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A field check by Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, found that the units are in fact converted COVID-19 isolation facilities, now refurbished and repurposed as youth hostels.

Located about a 10-minute shuttle ride from Kai Tak MTR Station, the site consists of several low-rise modular buildings. While the exterior retains its prefabricated structure, the interiors have been renovated into self-contained units of around 200 square feet.

Each unit comes furnished with basic appliances, including a bed, wardrobe, desk, refrigerator, washing machine, and air conditioner. Utilities and internet are included in the rent. With promotional discounts, monthly rent can drop to around HK$5,400 for the first three months.

Tenants are generally required to be under 40, although agents said the rule may be flexible as long as the leaseholder meets the requirement.

Despite the low price and sea views, drawbacks remain. The site currently has a high vacancy rate and is quiet at night. Shuttle buses to the MTR run every 20 to 30 minutes during peak hours and up to once an hour during off-peak periods.

Cooking is not allowed, and there are no nearby restaurants or supermarkets, forcing residents to rely on takeout or travel back to Kai Tak for meals.

Property agents say the units offer strong value compared with nearby studio flats, which typically rent for at least HK$14,000 a month. Still, they caution that the development may not suit those seeking convenience, family living, or a fully serviced neighborhood.

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