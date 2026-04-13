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SOCIAL BUZZ

Outrage after tumbling suitcase on MTR escalator sparks safety fears

SOCIAL BUZZ
59 mins ago
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Kitty Chau＠facebook
Kitty Chau＠facebook

A female passenger has drawn widespread condemnation after a video showed her large suitcase tumbling uncontrollably down an MTR escalator, creating a dangerous situation and sparking a heated online discussion about passenger responsibility and safety.

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A near disaster

The incident was captured in a short video posted to a Hong Kong Facebook group on April 12.

In the clip, believed to have been filmed at Hung Hom station, a woman is seen struggling to manage a large suitcase on a moving escalator. She loses her grip, and the luggage rolls and bounces violently to the bottom, narrowly missing other passengers.

The woman’s takeout food also appears to have been spilled across the escalator steps during the chaos.

The footage quickly went viral, with many viewers expressing shock and anger.

Social media users were quick to point out that the situation could have been catastrophic, especially if an elderly person or a child had been in the suitcase’s path.

Public calls for responsibility

Commenters strongly criticized the passenger for ignoring the MTR's clear instructions, which mandate that travelers with large luggage must use elevators to ensure safety.

Many shared their own frightening experiences with people behaving irresponsibly on escalators, from dropping grocery carts to being engrossed in their mobile phones while handling bulky items.

The woman’s actions after the suitcase fell also drew criticism. Observers noted that instead of immediately clearing the large obstruction from the crowded escalator exit, she appeared more concerned with picking up her other belongings, creating a potential tripping hazard for those coming off the escalator behind her.

The incident has served as a potent reminder of the importance of following safety regulations to prevent potentially tragic accidents in the city’s busy transit system.

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