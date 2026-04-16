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SOCIAL BUZZ

Humanoid robot Edward Warchocki becomes unexpected wild boar deterrent in Warsaw

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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edwardwarchocki Instagram page

A humanoid robot named Edward Warchocki has gained viral attention after footage showed it successfully chasing a group of wild boars from a Warsaw parking lot, marking another public appearance for the mechanical personality.

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Edward Warchocki, a Unitree G1 humanoid robot, once again captured public imagination this Sunday after a video surfaced showing it effectively deterring a group of wild boars in Warsaw.

The robot was observed pursuing the animals across an empty parking lot for several meters until they vanished down the street, with Edward's social media account humorously remarking that it was "herding the wild boars into the forest."

This isn't Edward's first moment in the limelight. The robot has previously engaged with Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, made appearances on television programs, and regularly interacts with people on the streets of Warsaw, building a notable public profile.

While the robot itself is a Unitree G1 model, developed by Unitree Robotics, its distinctive personality is a creation of Polish developers.

Unitree Robotics, the manufacturer, is a prominent intelligent robot producer based in mainland China.

The company is also recognized as one of the "Hangzhou Six Little Dragons," a term for a cluster of rapidly expanding Chinese technology unicorns located in Hangzhou.

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