logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

‘No shame in death work’: 23-year-old mortuary cosmetologist defies parents’ disapproval

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A 23-year-old mortuary cosmetologist in Shenzhen has spoken about her work in restorative cosmetology, saying she does not care about criticism from her parents, who initially disapproved of her career choice.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her work has been compared to the Oscar-winning Japanese film Departures, which explores the life and dignity of a mortician.

According to mainland media, Liu Ling, a post-00s professional who has worked in the field for three years, said she was drawn to the job because she prefers solitude and avoids deep social interaction. She chose to study modern funeral management at university.

Known for her lively personality and interests in anime, short-form video dance trends and pet care, Liu said her parents were initially strongly opposed to her decision, fearing it would bring “loss of face” and affect her prospects of marriage. However, she insisted on pursuing the career.

“I don’t care,” she said, adding that she believes her work carries a unique sense of meaning as it allows her to accompany the deceased on their final journey.

Liu admitted she was initially afraid when first handling bodies during her university internship, recalling her first experience with a recently deceased patient whose body was still warm. Over time, she gradually overcame her fear through repeated exposure.

She has since worked with a wide range of cases, including natural deaths, traffic accidents and severe trauma cases. She said the most challenging cases involve severely burned bodies, where even reconstruction may require advanced techniques such as 3D printing.

Liu explained that mortuary cosmetologists do far more than apply makeup, also assisting with body cleaning, dressing, wound stitching and facial reconstruction to restore dignity for the deceased and comfort for grieving families.

She recalled several emotional cases, including a nine-year-old girl who died after a fall, whose parents brought her favourite toys and clothes, and another case where a family provided a wedding dress so the deceased could be dressed for her final farewell.

Despite the emotional challenges, Liu said the experience has deepened her understanding of life and death and strengthened her commitment to the profession.

“Death is a natural part of life and should not be feared or avoided,” she said, adding that she sees no shame in her work, as it allows her to accompany people through their final stage of life.

mortuary cosmetologist

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Woman showers Hong Kong dollars from high-rise in Shantou, sparking sidewalk scramble
SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
'She’s my family': Student offers $30,000 to find lost toy after minibus mishap
SOCIAL BUZZ
5 hours ago
logo
(Video) Queue dispute turns physical at fast-food outlet in Sau Mau Ping
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-04-2026 20:03 HKT
Kitty Chau＠facebook
Outrage after tumbling suitcase on MTR escalator sparks safety fears
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-04-2026 18:12 HKT
Love, lies and losses: man accused of $1m multi-scam targeting 50 victims
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-04-2026 14:01 HKT
6 arrested after brawl at Lo Wu station over 'eye contact' dispute
SOCIAL BUZZ
13-04-2026 00:29 HKT
Janice（janicewanwan）(Left) and Matthew（matthewpwj_）(Right)
‘Jayden-mania’: How a viral meme mocking Hong Kong parenting is sweeping the internet
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-04-2026 20:13 HKT
ronni_lsf＠Threads
Viral video shows HK delivery driver 'bowling' parcels to doorstep, sparking online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-04-2026 19:00 HKT
Car slides off transporter on Tsing Yi road, netizens call it 'basic error'
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-04-2026 05:58 HKT
logo
(Video) Taxi narrowly misses boy at Tuen Mun zebra crossing, netizens slam dangerous driving
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-04-2026 02:03 HKT
Alsco Pooling Service's listing ceremony
A Chinese firm's trading suspended less than a month of HK IPO, after auditor calls for investigation
FINANCE
12-04-2026 19:11 HKT
Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
NEWS
15 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.