‘No shame in death work’: 23-year-old mortuary cosmetologist defies parents’ disapproval

A 23-year-old mortuary cosmetologist in Shenzhen has spoken about her work in restorative cosmetology, saying she does not care about criticism from her parents, who initially disapproved of her career choice.

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Her work has been compared to the Oscar-winning Japanese film Departures, which explores the life and dignity of a mortician.

According to mainland media, Liu Ling, a post-00s professional who has worked in the field for three years, said she was drawn to the job because she prefers solitude and avoids deep social interaction. She chose to study modern funeral management at university.

Known for her lively personality and interests in anime, short-form video dance trends and pet care, Liu said her parents were initially strongly opposed to her decision, fearing it would bring “loss of face” and affect her prospects of marriage. However, she insisted on pursuing the career.

“I don’t care,” she said, adding that she believes her work carries a unique sense of meaning as it allows her to accompany the deceased on their final journey.

Liu admitted she was initially afraid when first handling bodies during her university internship, recalling her first experience with a recently deceased patient whose body was still warm. Over time, she gradually overcame her fear through repeated exposure.

She has since worked with a wide range of cases, including natural deaths, traffic accidents and severe trauma cases. She said the most challenging cases involve severely burned bodies, where even reconstruction may require advanced techniques such as 3D printing.

Liu explained that mortuary cosmetologists do far more than apply makeup, also assisting with body cleaning, dressing, wound stitching and facial reconstruction to restore dignity for the deceased and comfort for grieving families.

She recalled several emotional cases, including a nine-year-old girl who died after a fall, whose parents brought her favourite toys and clothes, and another case where a family provided a wedding dress so the deceased could be dressed for her final farewell.

Despite the emotional challenges, Liu said the experience has deepened her understanding of life and death and strengthened her commitment to the profession.

“Death is a natural part of life and should not be feared or avoided,” she said, adding that she sees no shame in her work, as it allows her to accompany people through their final stage of life.