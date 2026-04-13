(Video) Queue dispute turns physical at fast-food outlet in Sau Mau Ping

A dispute over queuing at a fast-food restaurant in On Tat Shopping Center in Sau Mau Ping escalated into a physical altercation on Monday morning (Apr 13), with a middle-aged man seen pinning a younger man to the ground.

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The incident took place at about 11.46am, when police received a report that a 65-year-old man had clashed with a younger man inside the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and classified the case as a dispute. No arrests have been made.

A video clip of about 55 seconds circulating online shows the younger man lying on the ground, unable to move, while the older man straddled him and shouted angrily. Several bystanders, including staff members, attempted to intervene and calm the situation, urging both parties to stop.

During the altercation, the man repeatedly shouted and questioned whether he had been attacked first, while others at the scene called for restraint, saying the matter was minor.

After being urged to call police, the man eventually released the younger individual, though he remained visibly agitated and continued to shout abuse.

The younger man later stood up and was seen being comforted by a woman nearby. Staff members attempted to de-escalate the situation, asking the older man to calm down.

The dispute is believed to have been triggered by a disagreement over queuing.