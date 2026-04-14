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SOCIAL BUZZ

'She’s my family': Student offers $30,000 to find lost toy after minibus mishap

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
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A 19-year-old university student has raised the reward for finding her missing plush toy to HK$30,000 after it was lost on a minibus last month, describing it as “family” and making an emotional public appeal for its return.

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The toy, a stuffed otter called “Tuen Tuen,” had been with her for about 10 years before it went missing on March 26 at around 6pm. The student reportedly fell asleep during the journey and unknowingly let go of the toy before getting off the vehicle.

She later noted down the minibus license plate and returned within hours to search, but was initially refused boarding by the driver. It was only after her parents arrived and contacted station staff that the family was allowed to reboard and search the vehicle, though the toy was not found.

The student initially offered a HK$10,000 reward for its return. However, after three weeks without progress, her brother said in a recent post that the amount had been increased to HK$30,000 in the hope of recovering what he described as his sister’s “closest and most important companion.”

According to the family, the toy had accompanied the student throughout her daily life for a decade, including during school, part-time work and travel. Its loss has left her feeling deeply distressed and guilty.

Her brother said she had been in tears since the incident, blaming herself for falling asleep and losing the toy.

The search has also faced difficulties. The family said they were scolded by the driver while searching on the day of the incident, and that posters put up along minibus routes were repeatedly removed.

They are now appealing to the public for help, particularly in areas including Kwai Fong, Kwai Hing, Tai Wo Hau, Tsuen Wan, Sham Tseng and Tsing Lung Tau.

A reward of HK$15,000 is also being offered for information leading to the recovery of the toy.

The case has drawn mixed reactions online, with some expressing sympathy and hoping for its return, while others urged the student to accept the loss and move on.

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