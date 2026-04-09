Too much steam? Late-night elderly brawl in Prince Edward leaves internet baffled

A video of an elderly street brawl outside a hotpot restaurant in Prince Edward has gone viral, drawing the online community to question the reason behind the chaotic scene on the pavement.

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The roughly two-and-a-half-minute clip started circulating on Thursday, with the caption stating, “One more fight on 14 Tai Nan Street at 11.28pm.”

The video opens with two men lying on the ground—one in light-colored clothing, the other in grey.

Amid the chaos, the man in lighter clothing was seen pulling a female companion down beside him.

The grey-clad man soon rose to his feet, attempting to resume his attack, but was swiftly intercepted and pushed back by another man and a woman who intervened.

A man in white was seen particularly aggressive, shoving the grey-clad man against a white car parked at the roadside.

Appearing highly agitated, the grey-clad man gesticulated wildly and charged forward repeatedly in an attempt to launch another round of attack.

At one point, the driver of the white car returned to his vehicle and calmly drove away.

The duo on the ground were eventually helped to their feet by several bystanders, but that did not stop the men from shouting at each other.

The video concludes with several people still present on the street, though the man in light-colored clothing and his companion were no longer visible.

'What’s the point of fighting?”

The video quickly captured online attention, with many calling their altercation meaningless.

"Come on! You're all riding the HK$2 transport fare. What is the point of fighting?" one commenter quipped.

Meanwhile, others speculated that alcohol might have been involved in the fight.

In response to media inquiries, police confirmed that no official report of a fight had been filed in connection with the incident.