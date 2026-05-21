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SOCIAL BUZZ

Student hits back after being shamed over instrument cart on MTR

SOCIAL BUZZ
42 mins ago
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An 18-year-old student has spoken out after being criticized online for transporting musical instruments on Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation using a foldable camping cart, saying he hopes the public can show more understanding toward local music enthusiasts.

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The incident began when a social media user posted photos of the student pushing a cart loaded with musical instruments inside an MTR carriage. The post mocked him by claiming “people who play music in Hong Kong are so poor they can’t even afford a van,” while accusing him of inconveniencing other passengers.

After discovering the post, the student responded publicly by uploading a permit issued by the MTR Corporation allowing passengers to carry larger musical instruments and sports equipment on the railway network.

“If we block anyone next time, feel free to tell us directly,” he wrote.

His response quickly gained widespread support online, with many netizens praising his polite attitude and composure while criticizing the original poster for publicly shaming him.

The original poster later questioned whether the foldable cart exceeded MTR size limits, prompting the student to clarify that the cart measured around 70cm by 41cm by 55cm and complied with regulations.

According to the MTR Corporation website, permit holders may carry one musical instrument or sports item into MTR premises as long as the combined dimensions do not exceed 235cm and no single side is longer than 145cm.

Speaking to Sing Tao Probe, a sister publication of The Standard, the student, identified only as Ivan, admitted that using a camping cart was not the ideal way to transport instruments and could even affect sound quality. However, he said that as a student, he could not afford private transport and had little choice but to rely on the MTR.

Ivan added that he usually avoids travelling during peak hours to minimize disruption to other passengers and welcomed people to speak to him directly if they felt inconvenienced.

He also urged the public not to jump to conclusions online before understanding the full situation, expressing hope that Hong Kong society would become more supportive and tolerant of local musicians pursuing their dreams.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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