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SOCIAL BUZZ

Former Japanese adult star’s controversial social media manager search sparks frenzy

SOCIAL BUZZ
41 mins ago
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The practice of celebrities hiring dedicated professional management to maintain an active presence on social media has become commonplace, but a unique job listing has recently placed this industry trend squarely in the public eye.

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Former Japanese adult film actress Mao Hamasaki, who now resides in Hong Kong, has triggered widespread online debate across Asia by publicly advertising for a full-time remote content manager for her Threads account.

Offering a highly attractive monthly salary alongside unorthodox requirements, the recruitment drive has quickly captured the internet's attention.

From adult film icon to Hong Kong resident

After officially retiring from the adult entertainment industry in 2024, Hamasaki successfully transitioned into a full-time DJ career and shifted her professional focus to Hong Kong.

Having revealed her status as a formal Hong Kong resident just last month, she has actively integrated into the local culture, regularly sharing updates of her daily life, such as shopping at wet markets in Yuen Long and enjoying dim sum at local tea houses.

Her direct engagement with fans using Chinese has contributed significantly to her local popularity.

However, her latest strategic move involves delegating her Threads platform management to a professional, triggering an extensive recruitment campaign spanning the entire Asian region.

High pay for intentional public relations disasters

The remote position features a lucrative monthly pay of 800,000 Japanese yen, which equates to approximately HK$40,000.

Eligible candidates must possess fluency in Chinese, English, and Japanese and be capable of working from any global location.

While the role demands long operational hours and near-instantaneous responses to user commentary, the most striking components of the job brief involve personality traits.

Hamasaki is actively seeking a candidate with rapid textual reflexes, a sharp and aggressive counter-arguing style, and a deliberate willingness to orchestrate public relations scandals.

Balancing provocation with strict boundaries

Despite the call for provocative engagement, the job listing establishes strict boundaries.

The prospective social media manager must possess the discernment to bypass highly aggressive political discussions entirely and avoid any public commentary regarding the adult film industry.

This alignment with a bold public persona mirrors Hamasaki’s existing style, as she previously shut down questions about her linguistic abilities by bluntly stating that she used Chinese simply because her followers could not comprehend Japanese.

Netizen debates on local wit and broken authenticity

The unconventional criteria have divided public opinion across regional online communities.

Many internet users expressed awe at the generous compensation package for a social media role, though others countered that the immense pressure and constant digital vigilance meant the salary was entirely justified.

The specific demand for biting, sharp-tongued wit led many to joke that Hong Kong internet users were naturally the most qualified candidates for the role, given the local culture's reputation for quick-witted online banter.

Conversely, the transparent nature of the recruitment has drawn criticism from dedicated followers.

A segment of the online community questioned the wisdom of publicly advertising for a ghostwriter, arguing that revealing the presence of a hired staff member ruins the authenticity of celebrity-fan interactions.

For these critics, knowing that future responses will originate from an employee rather than the star herself fundamentally compromises the underlying purpose of following a celebrity on social media.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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